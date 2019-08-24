Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC) and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) Comparing side by side

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.57 0.00 Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 87 76.07 N/A -3.99 0.00

In table 1 we can see Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -49.6% -46.5% Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 380% -36.9%

Liquidity

14 and 14 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.2 and 5.2 respectively. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 51.6% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 69.6% of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 17.41% are Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.3% are Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.74% 20% 4.23% -28.22% -49.57% -26.65% Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.18% -5.33% 16.47% 17.7% 29.63% 61.59%

For the past year Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing product candidates for patients with rare and life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. Its lead product candidates include Bardoxolone methyl, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and associated with connective tissue disease, as well as in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension due to interstitial lung disease and pulmonary arterial hypertension; and Omaveloxolone that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of FriedreichÂ’s ataxia, mitochondrial myopathies, and metastatic melanoma. The company was formerly known as Reata Discovery, Inc. and changed its name to Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in May 2005. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.