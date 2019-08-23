Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC) and PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Contrasting side by side

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) and PTC Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.57 0.00 PTC Therapeutics Inc. 39 10.06 N/A -3.52 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -49.6% -46.5% PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -47.7% -18.4%

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 118.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its -0.18 beta. PTC Therapeutics Inc.’s 74.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.74 beta.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14 while its Quick Ratio is 14. On the competitive side is, PTC Therapeutics Inc. which has a 3.3 Current Ratio and a 3.2 Quick Ratio. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to PTC Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 PTC Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the average price target of PTC Therapeutics Inc. is $48, which is potential 6.27% upside.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PTC Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 51.6% and 85.61%. Insiders owned 17.41% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of PTC Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.74% 20% 4.23% -28.22% -49.57% -26.65% PTC Therapeutics Inc. 5.89% 6.64% 32.7% 61.05% 30.72% 40.36%

For the past year Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -26.65% weaker performance while PTC Therapeutics Inc. has 40.36% stronger performance.

PTC Therapeutics Inc. beats Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of orally administered, small molecule drugs that target post-transcriptional control processes. The companyÂ’s lead product is Translarna (ataluren), for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients; and which is in phase III clinical trials to treat cystic fibrosis caused by nonsense mutations. It also develops Translarna, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis type I caused by nonsense mutation, nonsense mutation aniridia, and nonsense mutation Dravet syndrome/CDKL5; and RG7916 that is in Phase I clinical trials to treat spinal muscular atrophy. In addition, the companyÂ’s product candidate in cancer stem cell program include PTC596, an orally bioavailable and potent small molecule, which has completed phase I clinical trials that targets tumor stem cell populations by reducing the activity and amount of a protein called BMI1. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has collaborations with F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd and Hoffman-La Roche Inc., and the Spinal Muscular Atrophy Foundation to develop and commercialize compounds identified under its spinal muscular atrophy sponsored research program; and research collaboration with Massachusetts General Hospital for the treatment of rare genetic disorders resulting from pre-mRNA. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, New Jersey.