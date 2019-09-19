Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) Comparing side by side

We will be contrasting the differences between Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) and PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.57 0.00 PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7 0.00 N/A -11.32 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -49.6% -46.5% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 0.00% -44.6% -34.7%

Risk and Volatility

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 118.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its -0.18 beta. PDS Biotechnology Corporation has a 2.42 beta and it is 142.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 14 and 14 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor PDS Biotechnology Corporation are 5 and 5 respectively. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to PDS Biotechnology Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and PDS Biotechnology Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 51.6% and 28.3% respectively. Insiders owned 17.41% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 6.5% of PDS Biotechnology Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.74% 20% 4.23% -28.22% -49.57% -26.65% PDS Biotechnology Corporation 7.97% 7.62% 17.22% -20.92% -65.29% 1.25%

For the past year Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while PDS Biotechnology Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

PDS Biotechnology Corporation beats Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.