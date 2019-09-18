Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.57 0.00 OncoCyte Corporation 3 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) and OncoCyte Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -49.6% -46.5% OncoCyte Corporation 0.00% -113.2% -83%

Risk and Volatility

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 118.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its -0.18 beta. In other hand, OncoCyte Corporation has beta of 4.96 which is 396.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 14 while its Current Ratio is 14. Meanwhile, OncoCyte Corporation has a Current Ratio of 12.8 while its Quick Ratio is 12.8. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than OncoCyte Corporation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and OncoCyte Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 51.6% and 31.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 17.41% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 23.9% are OncoCyte Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.74% 20% 4.23% -28.22% -49.57% -26.65% OncoCyte Corporation -10.61% -29.48% -57.14% -65.96% -33.21% 28.26%

For the past year Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while OncoCyte Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats OncoCyte Corporation on 4 of the 6 factors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using proprietary sets of genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Alameda, California. OncoCyte Corporation is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.