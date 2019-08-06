Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Contrasting side by side

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.57 0.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 49 0.00 N/A 2.37 20.21

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -49.6% -46.5% Novo Nordisk A/S 0.00% 78.3% 36%

Volatility & Risk

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a -0.18 beta, while its volatility is 118.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Novo Nordisk A/S has beta of 0.59 which is 41.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 14 while its Quick Ratio stands at 14. The Current Ratio of rival Novo Nordisk A/S is 1 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.7. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Novo Nordisk A/S.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novo Nordisk A/S has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 51.6% and 9.8%. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 17.41%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 26.4% of Novo Nordisk A/S’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.74% 20% 4.23% -28.22% -49.57% -26.65% Novo Nordisk A/S -3.25% -6.99% -2.46% 1.85% -5.5% 4.02%

For the past year Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Novo Nordisk A/S had bullish trend.

Summary

Novo Nordisk A/S beats Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment provides insulins, GLP-1 analog, and oral anti-diabetic drugs, as well as other protein related products comprising glucagon, protein related delivery systems, and needles. The Biopharmaceuticals segment offers products in the areas of haemophilia care, growth hormone therapy, and hormone replacement therapy. The company markets and distributes its products through distributors and independent agents. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.