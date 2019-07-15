Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC) and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:NVLN), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00 Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.10 N/A -5.76 0.00

In table 1 we can see Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.8% -39.4% Novelion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 210.1% -33.2%

Volatility and Risk

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 144.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its -0.44 beta. Novelion Therapeutics Inc.’s 119.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.19 beta.

Liquidity

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 14 and 14 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Novelion Therapeutics Inc. are 0.2 and 0.2 respectively. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Novelion Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novelion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 52.1% and 51.2% respectively. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 17.41%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.2% of Novelion Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.94% -6.11% -42.13% -43.5% -62.87% -32.6% Novelion Therapeutics Inc. -3.61% -16.67% -13.04% -29.82% -70.66% 42.86%

For the past year Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Novelion Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Novelion Therapeutics Inc. beats Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases. Its product portfolio includes MYALEPT (metreleptin), a recombinant analogue of human leptin, indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; and lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the brand names of JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA. The companyÂ’s orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, in late stage development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.