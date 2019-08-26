Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC) and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.57 0.00 Liquidia Technologies Inc. 10 10.67 N/A -2.51 0.00

Table 1 highlights Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -49.6% -46.5% Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0.00% -222.5% -78.3%

Liquidity

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 14 and 14 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Liquidia Technologies Inc. are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 51.6% and 61.4%. Insiders owned roughly 17.41% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.1% are Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.74% 20% 4.23% -28.22% -49.57% -26.65% Liquidia Technologies Inc. -1.88% -8.17% -24.48% -47.03% -33.55% -66.25%

For the past year Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Summary

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Liquidia Technologies Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.