Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.57 0.00 IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.54 0.77

Table 1 demonstrates Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -49.6% -46.5% IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 97.6% 46%

Volatility and Risk

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 118.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of -0.18. IVERIC bio Inc.’s 15.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.15 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 14 and 14. Competitively, IVERIC bio Inc. has 12 and 12 for Current and Quick Ratio. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than IVERIC bio Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 51.6% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 61.9% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 17.41%. Comparatively, 0.3% are IVERIC bio Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.74% 20% 4.23% -28.22% -49.57% -26.65% IVERIC bio Inc. 0% -6.3% -10.53% -4.03% -50.83% -0.83%

For the past year Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than IVERIC bio Inc.

Summary

IVERIC bio Inc. beats Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.