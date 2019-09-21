Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC) and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.57 0.00 ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.48 0.00

Demonstrates Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) and ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMUC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -49.6% -46.5% ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 0.00% -321.9% -158.6%

Volatility & Risk

A -0.18 beta means Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 118.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. on the other hand, has -0.31 beta which makes it 131.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14 while its Quick Ratio is 14. On the competitive side is, ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. which has a 9.5 Current Ratio and a 9.5 Quick Ratio. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 51.6% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.3% of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 17.41% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.74% 20% 4.23% -28.22% -49.57% -26.65% ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. 2.46% 47.06% 3.46% -10.71% -89.43% 47.06%

For the past year Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops immune-based therapies for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is ICT-107, a dendritic cell (DC) immunotherapy targeting cancer stem cells (CSCs) and cancer antigens, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM). The company is also developing ICT-140, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CSCs and cancer antigens that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer; and ICT-121, a DC-based immunotherapy targeting CD133 markers and CSCs, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat recurrent GBM and other solid tumor cancers. In addition, it has a portfolio of other potential therapeutic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company was formerly known as Optical Molecular Imaging, Inc. and changed its name to ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. in November 2006. ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is based in Calabasas, California.