Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) Comparison side by side

This is a contrast between Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) and Gritstone Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.57 0.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 12 134.05 N/A -2.40 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -49.6% -46.5% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0.00% -312.1% -48.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 14 and 14. Competitively, Gritstone Oncology Inc. has 9.6 and 9.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Gritstone Oncology Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Gritstone Oncology Inc. is $18.5, which is potential 94.53% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 51.6% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 65% of Gritstone Oncology Inc. shares. About 17.41% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Gritstone Oncology Inc. has 7.27% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.74% 20% 4.23% -28.22% -49.57% -26.65% Gritstone Oncology Inc. 7.03% -6.75% -1.69% -17.52% 0% -32.04%

For the past year Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has stronger performance than Gritstone Oncology Inc.

Summary

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Gritstone Oncology Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Gritstone Oncology Inc. is engaged in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. The company focuses on developing tumor-specific neo-antigens-based therapies for non-small cell lung cancer. Gritstone Oncology Inc. has a strategic collaboration with bluebird bio, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California with operations in Cambridge, Massachusetts.