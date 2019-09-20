Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) Comparison side by side

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EYPT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.57 0.00 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 14.64 N/A -1.37 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -49.6% -46.5% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -336.6% -122.8%

Volatility and Risk

A -0.18 beta means Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 118.00% less than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. In other hand, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 1.75 which is 75.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 14 while its Quick Ratio stands at 14. The Current Ratio of rival EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 116.22% and its consensus target price is $4.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 51.6% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 62% of EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 17.41% are Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% are EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.74% 20% 4.23% -28.22% -49.57% -26.65% EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc. -4.79% -18.71% -16.77% -34.43% -38.5% -26.46%

For the past year Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats EyePoint Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing ophthalmic products in indications with high unmet medical need to help improve the lives of patients with eye disorders. The company has developed three FDA-approved sustained-release treatments in ophthalmology, including DEXYCU (dexamethasone intraocular suspension), which is administered as a single intraocular dose at the end of ocular surgery for postoperative inflammation; ILUVIEN (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for diabetic macular edema; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant) for posterior uveitis. Its lead product candidate is Durasert, (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a micro-insert for the treatment of non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye. In addition, the company's pre-clinical development program focuses on using its core Durasert platform technology to deliver drugs to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, glaucoma, osteoarthritis, and other diseases. It has license agreements with Bausch and Lomb for Retisert product; a license agreement with Alimera for ocular applications of the ILUVIEN device; and a collaboration agreement with Pfizer for the Durasert device delivering latanoprost. The company was formerly known as pSivida Corp. and changed its name to EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in March 2018. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.