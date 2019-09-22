Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) Comparing side by side

Both Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) and Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.57 0.00 Dermira Inc. 10 6.23 N/A -5.34 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dermira Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dermira Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -49.6% -46.5% Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3%

Risk & Volatility

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s -0.18 beta indicates that its volatility is 118.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Dermira Inc.’s beta is 1.31 which is 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 14 and 14 respectively. Its competitor Dermira Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.1 and its Quick Ratio is 6.9. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Dermira Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dermira Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Dermira Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Dermira Inc.’s consensus price target is $22, while its potential upside is 166.67%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Dermira Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 51.6% and 80.11%. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 17.41%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.6% of Dermira Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.74% 20% 4.23% -28.22% -49.57% -26.65% Dermira Inc. 5.51% -4.24% -16.18% 33.08% -4.55% 22.53%

For the past year Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Dermira Inc. had bullish trend.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.