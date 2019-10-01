Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) Comparing side by side

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 11.25M -0.57 0.00 Chimerix Inc. 2 0.00 39.39M -1.37 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Chimerix Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Chimerix Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 245,039,315.20% -49.6% -46.5% Chimerix Inc. 1,695,068,422.41% -37.3% -35.1%

Volatility and Risk

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of -0.18 and its 118.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Chimerix Inc. has a 1.22 beta and it is 22.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 14 and 14 respectively. Its competitor Chimerix Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.6 and its Quick Ratio is 13.6. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Chimerix Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Chimerix Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 51.6% and 76.5% respectively. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 17.41%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.6% of Chimerix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.74% 20% 4.23% -28.22% -49.57% -26.65% Chimerix Inc. 0.84% -13.25% 32.84% 50.63% -17.62% 40.08%

For the past year Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -26.65% weaker performance while Chimerix Inc. has 40.08% stronger performance.

Summary

Chimerix Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.