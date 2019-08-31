Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) Comparison side by side

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.57 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Chiasma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -49.6% -46.5% Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4%

Volatility and Risk

A -0.18 beta means Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility is 118.00% less than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Chiasma Inc. is 12.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.12 beta.

Liquidity

14 and 14 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Chiasma Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 1.9 respectively. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Chiasma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively Chiasma Inc. has an average target price of $11, with potential upside of 112.36%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Chiasma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 51.6% and 76.5%. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 17.41%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 6.21% of Chiasma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.74% 20% 4.23% -28.22% -49.57% -26.65% Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53%

For the past year Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -26.65% weaker performance while Chiasma Inc. has 76.53% stronger performance.

Summary

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Chiasma Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.