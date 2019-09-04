Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Comparison side by side

Both Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) and Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.57 0.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 20 52.83 N/A -2.10 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -49.6% -46.5% Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -67.3% -44.4%

Volatility & Risk

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a -0.18 beta, while its volatility is 118.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Cara Therapeutics Inc. has beta of 2.19 which is 119.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 14 while its Quick Ratio stands at 14. The Current Ratio of rival Cara Therapeutics Inc. is 3.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.4. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cara Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cara Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Cara Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $29.17 consensus target price and a 27.44% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cara Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 51.6% and 57.6%. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 17.41%. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.8% of Cara Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.74% 20% 4.23% -28.22% -49.57% -26.65% Cara Therapeutics Inc. -8.87% 7.02% 26.4% 57.92% 33.82% 84.15%

For the past year Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -26.65% weaker performance while Cara Therapeutics Inc. has 84.15% stronger performance.

Summary

Cara Therapeutics Inc. beats Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities designed to alleviate pain and pruritus by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. It is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate comprises I.V. CR845, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with acute postoperative pain in adult patients, as well as in Phase II/III clinical trial for the treatment of uremic pruritus disease. It is also developing Oral CR845 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat uremic pruritus; and CR701, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of neuropathic and inflammatory pain. The company has license agreements with Maruishi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 for acute pain and uremic pruritus in Japan; and Chong Kun Dang Pharmaceutical Corporation to develop, manufacture, and commercialize drug products containing CR845 in South Korea. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.