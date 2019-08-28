Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC) and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) Comparing side by side

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.57 0.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 63 11.71 N/A 2.79 20.85

Table 1 demonstrates Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -49.6% -46.5% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a -0.18 beta, while its volatility is 118.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a 1.22 beta which is 22.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 14 and 14 respectively. Its competitor BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s Current Ratio is 27.1 and its Quick Ratio is 27.1. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is $85, which is potential 52.06% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 51.6% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 59.8% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. shares. 17.41% are Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.6% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.74% 20% 4.23% -28.22% -49.57% -26.65% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -4.77% -4.52% -11.97% -9.64% 29.28% -4.13%

For the past year Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Summary

On 9 of the 9 factors BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.