Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) Contrasting side by side

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.57 0.00 Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.08 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -49.6% -46.5% Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 51.6% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 0% of Artelo Biosciences Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 17.41% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Artelo Biosciences Inc. has 63.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.74% 20% 4.23% -28.22% -49.57% -26.65% Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09%

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.