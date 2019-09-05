Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) and ARCA biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.57 0.00 ARCA biopharma Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -8.58 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -49.6% -46.5% ARCA biopharma Inc. 0.00% -92.1% -80.9%

Risk & Volatility

A -0.18 beta indicates that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 118.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, ARCA biopharma Inc. is 79.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.79 beta.

Liquidity

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 14 and 14 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor ARCA biopharma Inc. are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to ARCA biopharma Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and ARCA biopharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 51.6% and 9.1%. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 17.41%. Comparatively, ARCA biopharma Inc. has 0.83% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.74% 20% 4.23% -28.22% -49.57% -26.65% ARCA biopharma Inc. -0.87% -3.79% -33.17% -12.52% -53.42% 14.11%

For the past year Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -26.65% weaker performance while ARCA biopharma Inc. has 14.11% stronger performance.

Summary

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors ARCA biopharma Inc.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

ARCA biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing genetically-targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. The company's lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacologically beta-blocker and mild vasodilator, which is in clinical trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in chronic heart failure patients with reduced left ventricular ejection fraction. It also engages in the development of a preclinical plan for AB171, a new chemical entity for the treatment of various cardiovascular indications, such as peripheral arterial disease and chronic heart failure. The company has a collaboration agreement with Medtronic, Inc. for the support of GENETIC-AF Phase 2B clinical trials; and Laboratory Corporation of America to provide the companion diagnostic test and services to support GENETIC-AF trial. ARCA biopharma, Inc. is headquartered in Westminster, Colorado.