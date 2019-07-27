Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (FENC) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Comparing side by side

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 5 5.15 N/A -3.97 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -41.8% -39.4% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -78% -61.8%

Risk and Volatility

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 144.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of -0.44. Competitively, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. is 24.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.24 beta.

Liquidity

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14 while its Quick Ratio is 14. On the competitive side is, Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. which has a 4.3 Current Ratio and a 4.3 Quick Ratio. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 52.1% and 97% respectively. Insiders owned 17.41% of Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 3.9% are Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.94% -6.11% -42.13% -43.5% -62.87% -32.6% Aclaris Therapeutics Inc. -11.72% 5.26% -17.02% -45.39% -70.16% -21.52%

For the past year Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Aclaris Therapeutics Inc.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing topical drugs to address various unmet needs in dermatology. Its lead drug candidate is A-101, a hydrogen peroxide topical solution, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis (SK), a common non-malignant skin tumor. The company is also developing A-101 as a prescription treatment for common warts. In addition, it is developing JAK inhibitors, including ATI-50001 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the oral treatment of alopecia totalis and alopecia universalis; and ATI-50002, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the topical treatment of patchy autoimmune dermatologic condition. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.