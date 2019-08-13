Fenimore Asset Management Upped Its Holding in Mohawk Industries (MHK) by $2.63 Million; Maple Capital Management Upped Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Stake by $338,884

Fenimore Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Mohawk Industries Inc. (MHK) by 6.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc bought 20,848 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% . The institutional investor held 359,627 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.37M, up from 338,779 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Mohawk Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.43% or $2.84 during the last trading session, reaching $113.93. About 747,185 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500. Some Historical MHK News: 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Mohawk’s IDR at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – Mohawk 1Q EPS $2.78; 05/04/2018 – Mohawk Fine Papers Purchases Crane Stationery; 01/05/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Mohawk Industries; 15/05/2018 – Maverick Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Mohawk Industries; 24/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries: Frans De Cock Retires From Board; 29/03/2018 – Decommissioned Downtown Alectra Utilities’ Substation Becomes Mohawk’s New Energy and Power Utilities Lab; 03/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 3 / 2018 – Conduent Education Services, LLC – Mohawk Valley Region; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES 1Q ADJ EPS $3.01, EST. $3; 26/04/2018 – MOHAWK INDUSTRIES INC – QTRLY ADJ SHR $3.01

Maple Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 4.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maple Capital Management Inc bought 1,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 33,808 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.36 million, up from 32,436 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $230.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.18% or $5.43 during the last trading session, reaching $243.2. About 2.63 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Optum Revenue $23.6B; 13/03/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Announces Leadership Actions; 19/03/2018 – United Health Products Forms Medical Advisory Board; 13/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms UnitedHealth’s IFS Ratings at ‘AA-‘; Outlook Stable; 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution; 14/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH IS SAID TO DROP OUT OF BIDDING FOR ENVISION HEALTH – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC UNH.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $11.70 TO $11.95; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q EPS $2.87; 06/03/2018 – $UNH UnitedHealthcare Says It Will Pass on Rebates from Drug Companies to Consumers; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: Quest Will Be In Network for All UnitedHealth Plan Participants Starting Jan. 1, 2019

Fenimore Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $2.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Penske Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 44,321 shares to 392,260 shares, valued at $17.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Donaldson Company Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 19,853 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.23M shares, and cut its stake in Us Ecology Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $235,375 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold MHK shares while 111 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 54.32 million shares or 1.44% less from 55.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Maple Capital Management Inc, which manages about $544.25 million and $425.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 8,895 shares to 18,857 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 5,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,990 shares, and cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG).

