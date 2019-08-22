Fenimore Asset Management Trimmed Penske Automotive Group (PAG) Position; Tyvor Capital Has Raised Michaels Cos (MIK) Stake By $11.15 Million

Tyvor Capital Llc increased Michaels Cos Inc (MIK) stake by 675.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tyvor Capital Llc acquired 1.01 million shares as Michaels Cos Inc (MIK)’s stock declined 36.45%. The Tyvor Capital Llc holds 1.16M shares with $13.28M value, up from 150,000 last quarter. Michaels Cos Inc now has $860.45M valuation. The stock increased 2.26% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $5.44. About 1.84M shares traded. The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) has declined 66.31% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MIK News: 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Sees FY18 Same-Store Sales Flat to Up 1.5%; 21/03/2018 – Crafts retailer Michaels to close all Aaron Brothers stores; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Crafts retailer Michaels to close all Aaron Brothers stores; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. to Close 94 Full-Size Aaron Brothers Stores, Reposition Aaron Brothers as a ‘Store-Within-a-Store’; 07/03/2018 Hand Baldachin & Amburgey Welcomes Litigation Partner Adam Michaels; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Plans to Open 19 New Michaels Stores and Relocate 17 Michaels Stores in FY18; 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS 4Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.18; 26/03/2018 – Michaels Short-Interest Ratio Rises 17% to 11 Days; 22/04/2018 – DJ Michaels Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MIK); 04/04/2018 – Martha Stewart Collection To Expand At Michaels Stores — MarketWatch

Fenimore Asset Management Inc decreased Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG) stake by 10.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fenimore Asset Management Inc sold 44,321 shares as Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG)’s stock rose 1.34%. The Fenimore Asset Management Inc holds 392,260 shares with $17.51 million value, down from 436,581 last quarter. Penske Automotive Group Inc. now has $3.51B valuation. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $42.73. About 277,454 shares traded. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has declined 11.34% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500. Some Historical PAG News: 11/04/2018 – JOYSON, PAG FUND KSS TO BUY AIR-BAG MAKER TAKATA IN ASSET DEAL; 26/03/2018 – PAG TO GET STRATEGIC MINORITY INVESTMENT FROM BLACKSTONE FUND; 07/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Penske’s Senior Unsecured Debt ‘BBB+’; 30/05/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Expands Into North Houston; 26/04/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Returns as a Top Sponsor of National Private Truck Council Expo; 05/03/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE PENSKE’S SR UNSECURED NOTES ‘BBB+’; 05/03/2018 Penske Truck Leasing Digitizes Truck Fleet Preventive Maintenance Processes; 25/04/2018 – Penske Auto 1Q EPS $1.26; 20/03/2018 – Penske Automotive Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 12/04/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Takes Part in Upcoming Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo

More notable recent The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is The Michaels Companies, Inc.â€™s (NASDAQ:MIK) 25% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Should Value Investors Pick Michaels Companies (MIK) Stock? – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Michaels Stock Dropped 21% in July – Nasdaq” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Retail Stocks Are Rocking on Tuesday – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Bear of the Day: The Michaels Companies (MIK) – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold MIK shares while 60 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 178.47 million shares or 0.37% less from 179.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Capital Invsts Limited has invested 0.01% in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK). First Trust Advisors Lp holds 283,637 shares. Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) for 86,435 shares. Ing Groep Nv, Netherlands-based fund reported 13,774 shares. 29,300 are owned by Yorktown Mgmt & Research. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 178,265 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Swiss Bancorporation holds 0% or 187,443 shares in its portfolio. Suntrust Banks holds 0.01% or 86,248 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 22,291 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Company has 0.04% invested in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) for 13,946 shares. Jupiter Asset Mgmt holds 0.09% of its portfolio in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) for 242,249 shares. Paloma Prtn Mngmt Company holds 97,531 shares. Strategic Global Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.1% in The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK). Art Advsrs Lc has 203,109 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,713 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering The Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 14% are positive. The Michaels Companies has $1800 highest and $9 lowest target. $14.88’s average target is 173.53% above currents $5.44 stock price. The Michaels Companies had 16 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) on Friday, March 15 with “Sell” rating. The stock of The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, March 1 by JP Morgan. Wells Fargo maintained The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) rating on Tuesday, March 19. Wells Fargo has “Hold” rating and $14 target. The company was downgraded on Friday, March 1 by J.P. Morgan. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Bank of America. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $16 target in Wednesday, March 20 report.

Among 2 analysts covering Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Penske Automotive Group has $5700 highest and $50 lowest target. $53.50’s average target is 25.20% above currents $42.73 stock price. Penske Automotive Group had 6 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, August 2 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) on Tuesday, April 16 with “Overweight” rating. J.P. Morgan maintained Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) on Friday, June 21 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold PAG shares while 74 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 1.58% less from 35.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab accumulated 34,000 shares. Mcf Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 56 shares. Bancorporation Of Mellon Corporation stated it has 511,408 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Ltd reported 0.01% in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Ontario – Canada-based Ci Investments has invested 0.3% in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Zebra Capital Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0.28% or 11,965 shares. Captrust Advsrs has invested 0% of its portfolio in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Secor Capital Advisors LP owns 0.58% invested in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) for 62,830 shares. Vanguard has 3.21M shares. The New York-based Mackay Shields Lc has invested 0% in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Millennium Mgmt Lc holds 24,489 shares. Asset Management One Company Ltd owns 31,899 shares. Denali Advsr Ltd Com owns 42,100 shares. Bessemer Group Inc owns 19 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Florida-based Raymond James Finance Advisors has invested 0% in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG).

More notable recent Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Penske Automotive Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:PAG) 17% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Brexit woes for Penske Automotive – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Penske Automotive Group’s Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Penske Automotive Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.