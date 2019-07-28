Fenimore Asset Management Trimmed Its Stake in Penske Automotive Group (PAG) by $1.95 Million as Share Value Rose; Patten & Patten Increased Its Constellation Brands (STZ) Holding by $353,500

Fenimore Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG) by 10.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc sold 44,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 392,260 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.51 million, down from 436,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Penske Automotive Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $46.5. About 445,937 shares traded or 36.67% up from the average. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has declined 5.60% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical PAG News: 11/04/2018 – Buyout Firm PAG Joins Key Safety in $1.6 Billion Takata Purchase; 11/04/2018 – KSS: Consortium Led by KSS Parent Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp, PAG, Future Industry Investment Fund Provided Funding for Deal to Be Completed; 12/04/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Takes Part in Upcoming Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo; 13/04/2018 – HK-based PAG plans to raise as much as $6 bln with new Asia PE fund; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Penske Truck Leasing Co.’s Prpsd Snr Unscd Nts ‘BBB’; 07/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Penske’s Senior Unsecured Debt ‘BBB+’; 30/05/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Expands Into North Houston; 26/03/2018 – PAG to Receive Strategic Minority Investment from Blackstone Fund; 19/04/2018 – DJ Penske Automotive Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAG); 05/03/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE PENSKE’S SR UNSECURED NOTES ‘BBB+’

Patten & Patten Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc. (STZ) by 3.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Patten & Patten Inc bought 2,020 shares as the company's stock rose 17.29% with the market. The institutional investor held 66,587 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.68 million, up from 64,567 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Patten & Patten Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $203.92. About 693,133 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 13/03/2018 – Constellation Software Announces Resignation of Ian McKinnon and Appointment of Lori O'Neill to Its Bd of Directors; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $6.73, EST. $5.94; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS STZ.N CEO – SVEDKA SPIKED PREMIUM SELTZER WILL BE INTRODUCED IN FY 2019 AND AT 100 CALORIES, IT IS TARGETED AT FEMALE CONSUMERS; 20/04/2018 – Constellation Software Releases Letter to Shareholders; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 CAPEX OF $1.15 BLN TO $1.25 BLN, INCLUDING ABOUT $900 MLN TARGETED FOR MEXICO BEER OPS EXPANSION ACTIVITIES; 30/05/2018 – Constellation Brands Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 29/03/2018 – STZ: PLEASED WITH BENEFITS OF TAX OVERHAUL, EXPECT 19% TAX RATE; 14/03/2018 – Corona Premier Hits Shelves Across U.S. in March; 22/05/2018 – Constellation Brands Promotes Jim Sabia to Newly Created Role of Chief Marketing Officer; 15/03/2018 – 2Checkout Named to Constellation ShortLists™ for Digital Monetization and Campaign to Commerce

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Constellation Brands’ Strong Q1 May Not Be Repeatable – The Motley Fool” on July 01, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “CBD Infused Drinks Offer Consumers a New Healthy Alternative – PRNewswire” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns Constellation Brands, Inc.’s (NYSE:STZ)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Where Will Canopy Growth Be in 5 Years? – The Motley Fool” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Top Marijuana Stocks to Watch in July – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

