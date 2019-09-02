Fenimore Asset Management Trimmed Its Forward Air (FWRD) Holding by $5.72 Million as Stock Rose; Ativo Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake in Check Point Software Tech LTD (CHKP) as Share Price Declined

Fenimore Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Forward Air Corporation (FWRD) by 15.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc sold 89,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.86% . The institutional investor held 487,039 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.53 million, down from 576,360 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Forward Air Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $62.3. About 181,586 shares traded or 14.34% up from the average. Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) has risen 1.42% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FWRD News: 25/04/2018 – FORWARD AIR CORP FWRD.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.15/SHR; 19/03/2018 – Forward Air Corporation to Participate in the Seaport Global Securities Transports and Industrials Conference on Thursday, Marc; 25/04/2018 – FORWARD AIR 1Q EPS $0.60; 30/05/2018 – Forward Air Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Forward Air 1Q EPS 60c; 16/03/2018 Forward Air Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – FORWARD AIR SEES 2Q YEAR-ON-YEAR REV. GROWTH TO BE 16% TO 20%; 25/04/2018 – Forward Air 1Q Rev $302.6M; 25/04/2018 – Forward Air Sees 2Q EPS 73c-EPS 77c; 25/04/2018 – FORWARD AIR 1Q OPER REV. $302.6M, EST. $291.8M

Ativo Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Ltd (CHKP) by 3.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ativo Capital Management Llc bought 4,283 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 113,735 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.39M, up from 109,452 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ativo Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $107.7. About 539,057 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 12/03/2018 – February’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Continues to Chip Away at Enterprise CPU Power, says Check Point; 14/05/2018 – April’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Targeting Unpatched Server Vulnerabilities, says Check Point; 21/03/2018 – Pierre-Paul Allard, EVP of Worldwide Sales at Check Point Software Technologies, Recognized as 2018 CRN® Channel Chief; 10/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 16/05/2018 – Check Point Software at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE CUTS 2018 REV ESTIMATE TO $1.85-$1.93 BLN FROM $1.9-$2.0 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS TO $5.45-$5.75 FROM $5.50-$5.90; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Net $187M

Ativo Capital Management Llc, which manages about $892.03M and $237.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd Sp A (NYSE:BABA) by 4,560 shares to 47,595 shares, valued at $8.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) by 4,198 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,064 shares, and cut its stake in Cdw Corp (NASDAQ:CDW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold FWRD shares while 65 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 26.90 million shares or 3.29% less from 27.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kansas-based Dean Cap Management has invested 0.53% in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD). California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 0.01% or 44,165 shares. Tributary Cap Lc holds 2.05% in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) or 436,404 shares. Sheets Smith Wealth invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD). Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 34,589 shares. Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership invested in 57,707 shares. Wells Fargo Mn stated it has 155,632 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James & Associate holds 56,040 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Confluence Investment Management Limited Liability Company invested in 90,398 shares. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 20,929 shares. Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Research holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) for 14,570 shares. Gotham Asset Management Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD). Boston Ptnrs stated it has 28,108 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De has invested 0% in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD). Metropolitan Life Insurance Company Ny owns 43,137 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $2.75B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microchip Technology Incorpora (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 21,670 shares to 716,387 shares, valued at $59.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carmax Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 43,968 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.02M shares, and has risen its stake in Natus Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BABY).