Fenimore Asset Management Stake in Penske Automotive Group (PAG) Has Trimmed by $1.95 Million as Shares Rose; As Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Stock Price Rose, Cim Has Lifted by $1.25 Million Its Holding

Cim Llc increased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) by 386.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc bought 10,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 13,246 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58 million, up from 2,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Cyberark Software Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $126.81. About 683,466 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 08/05/2018 – CyberArk Conjur Enterprise Now Available on Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.31-Adj EPS $1.37; 09/05/2018 – Vaughan Nelson Investment Buys 2.6% of CyberArk Software; 09/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2Q Rev $72M-$73.5M; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q EPS 18c; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.31 TO $1.37; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Rev $315M-$319M; 04/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $61; 26/04/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58

Fenimore Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG) by 10.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc sold 44,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.34% . The institutional investor held 392,260 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.51 million, down from 436,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Penske Automotive Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $44.95. About 167,168 shares traded. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has declined 11.34% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500. Some Historical PAG News: 25/04/2018 – PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL AUTOMOTIVE RETAIL UNIT VOLUME INCREASED 6.4%; 11/04/2018 – Buyout Firm PAG Joins Key Safety in $1.6 Billion Takata Purchase; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Penske Truck Leasing Co.’s Prpsd Snr Unscd Nts ‘BBB’; 30/05/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Expands Into North Houston; 07/05/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE PENSKE’S SR UNSECURED DEBT ‘BBB+’; 26/03/2018 – Blackstone Fund Seals Third Stake Deal in Two Weeks With PAG; 25/04/2018 – Penske Auto 1Q EPS $1.26; 25/04/2018 – Penske Automotive Group Reports 31% Profit Rise in 1Q; 13/04/2018 – HONG KONG-BASED PAG IS LOOKING TO RAISE AS MUCH AS $6 BLN FOR NEW ASIA PRIVATE EQUITY FUND; 06/05/2018 – Richland Source: Acura Team Penske dominates at Mid-Ohio

Cim Llc, which manages about $285.00M and $272.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Trex Co Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 9,905 shares to 9,526 shares, valued at $586,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.