Fenimore Asset Management Stake in Matador Resources Company (MTDR) Has Upped as Stock Value Declined; Wagner Bowman Management Has Lowered Home Depot (HD) Stake as Stock Value Rose

Fenimore Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Matador Resources Company (MTDR) by 30.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc bought 110,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The institutional investor held 472,187 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.13M, up from 361,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Matador Resources Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.74B market cap company. The stock increased 8.45% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $14.89. About 2.04M shares traded. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 47.42% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 15/05/2018 – MATADOR PARTNERS GROUP AG SQL.BE – PLANS TO FURTHER INCREASE ITS DIVIDEND; 22/05/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Matador Resources to ‘B+’ From ‘B’; 01/05/2018 – DJ Symbol for Matador Private Equity AG (MAT.BN) Now SQL.BE; 07/03/2018 – Matador Resources Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 24/05/2018 – Matador Resources: Steven W. Ohnimus to Resign From Board on June 7; 14/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES CO – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND ACQUISITION OF LEASEHOLD AND MINERAL ACRES IN DELAWARE BASIN; 22/05/2018 – S&P Raises Issue-Level Rating on Matador Resources Senior Unsecured Debt to ‘BB-‘ From ‘B’; 02/05/2018 – Matador Resources 1Q Net $59.9M; 15/05/2018 – MATADOR PARTNERS GROUP AG SQL.BE – EXPECTS SIGNIFICANTLY HIGHER PROFITS FOR CURRENT FY AND INCREASES ITS FULL-YEAR FORECAST; 29/05/2018 – Matador Resources Company Provides 2018 Annual Meeting Webcast Information

Wagner Bowman Management Corp decreased its stake in Home Depot (HD) by 21.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp sold 1,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 6,825 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.31 million, down from 8,663 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Home Depot for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $223.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $202.74. About 2.47M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Dow snaps 8-day winning streak; 24/04/2018 – KPRC 2 Houston: #BREAKING: 2 Dallas police officers critically injured in shooting outside Home Depot store; 21/04/2018 – DJ Home Depot Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HD); 17/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – QTRLY COMP SALES IN U.S. WERE POSITIVE 3.9 PERCENT; 08/03/2018 – HOME DEPOT FOUNDATION COMMITS $50M TO SKILLED TRADES TRAINING; 24/04/2018 – HD: Police Incident (Dallas) Multiple Dallas PD units are working a situation in the 11600 block of Forest Central Drive. Suspect on foot last seen wearing white shirt and dark pants armed with a gun. Air-1 and K9 requested. AVOID THIS AREA; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s sticks to annual forecasts, expects sales rebound; 24/04/2018 – WFSB Channel 3: BREAKING: Two Dallas police officers were shot and critically wounded at a Home Depot. Follow updates on the; 29/05/2018 – Home Depot at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow

Wagner Bowman Management Corp, which manages about $469.92 million and $420.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares S&P Mid (IJH) by 2,308 shares to 7,623 shares, valued at $1.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Us Lg Cap (SCHX) by 4,755 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,888 shares, and has risen its stake in Communication Select.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Flow Traders Us Ltd Liability Co holds 1,569 shares. Somerville Kurt F has 2.39% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 62,858 shares. Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.91% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 119,442 were accumulated by Raymond James Tru Na. Callahan Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 5,200 shares stake. Sit Invest holds 0.98% or 160,723 shares in its portfolio. Armistice Ltd Com invested 1.18% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Beacon Capital Mngmt Inc has invested 0% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Private Wealth Advsr invested in 3,590 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Field And Main Bancorporation reported 13,686 shares. Green Valley Invsts Lc has invested 5.02% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Midas reported 17,400 shares. Raymond James & has invested 0.71% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Aristotle Lc has invested 2.44% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Meridian Invest Counsel Incorporated holds 1.44% or 12,863 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 16.40 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “HD Stock Worth Building Something With – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Stocks Top Investors Are Buying Now – Investorplace.com” published on July 17, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Home Depot CFO Explains How It Services Millennials – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “6 Home Improvements That Build Equity – Benzinga” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Should Investors React To The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 12 buys, and 0 sales for $546,138 activity. $22,365 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) shares were bought by Lancaster David E. Adams Craig N bought $16,000 worth of stock or 1,000 shares. On Thursday, August 8 Macalik Robert T bought $22,425 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) or 1,500 shares. Foran Joseph Wm bought 8,000 shares worth $120,400. $30,680 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) was bought by Robinson Bradley M on Friday, August 9. STEWART KENNETH L. bought $88,800 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) on Friday, May 24.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold MTDR shares while 62 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 108.09 million shares or 0.01% more from 108.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amarillo Bank & Trust stated it has 0.94% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Timessquare Mgmt Limited Liability has 2.41M shares. Fmr Limited Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 27,700 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Northern Trust has invested 0.01% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Colorado-based Tributary Cap Management Limited Liability has invested 1.32% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Manufacturers Life The has 235,658 shares. First Midwest Commercial Bank Tru Division invested in 17,493 shares. Creative Planning invested 0% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Allen Mgmt Ltd Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 11,700 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Management reported 39,374 shares stake. Starr International Inc holds 9,945 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. California-based Nicholas Investment Prtn LP has invested 0.67% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Corecommodity Llc invested in 0.7% or 63,598 shares. Ls Advsr Ltd Liability owns 5,399 shares.