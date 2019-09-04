Fenimore Asset Management Stake in Cbiz (CBZ) Has Raised by $408,500; Gilman Hill Asset Management Holds Position in Ford Mtr Co Del (F)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cbiz Inc. (CBZ) by 3.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc bought 20,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 544,655 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.02 million, up from 524,230 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cbiz Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.25 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $22.78. About 69,375 shares traded. CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) has risen 6.23% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CBZ News: 26/04/2018 – CBIZ 1Q Rev $266.1M; 28/03/2018 CBIZ at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – CBIZ – IN 2018, ADJUSTED FOR IMPACT OF TAX REFORM ACT,EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE GROWTH WITHIN RANGE OF 20% TO 24% OVER ADJUSTED $0.87 REPORTED FOR 2017; 26/04/2018 – CBIZ INC – IN 2018 EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE GROWTH IN FULLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE WITHIN A RANGE OF 13% TO 17% OVER $0.92 REPORTED FOR 2017; 03/04/2018 – CBIZ BUYS INR ADVISORY SERVICES, LLC; 26/04/2018 – CBIZ 1Q Net $35.9M; 19/04/2018 – DJ CBIZ Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CBZ); 26/04/2018 – CBIZ Sees FY Rev Growth 5%-8; 05/04/2018 – CBIZ INC – AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE FROM JULY 26, 2019 TO APRIL 2, 2023, CONTINUES TO PROVIDE FOR $400 MLN REVOLVING LOAN COMMITMENT; 05/04/2018 – CBIZ INC SAYS ON APRIL 3, ENTERED AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, AMENDING CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF JULY 28, 2014 – SEC FILING

Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 31.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc bought 119,288 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 501,425 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40M, up from 382,137 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $9.18. About 18.88M shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 5.36% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 12/04/2018 – PAICE – REACHED AN AGREEMENT TO LICENSE ALL OF ITS HYBRID VEHICLE TECHNOLOGY TO FORD MOTOR COMPANY; 22/05/2018 – Ford Honors Metalsa at 20th Annual World Excellence Awards; 20/03/2018 – U.S. Senators to press automakers, regulators on Takata air bag recall; 13/04/2018 – Doug Ford’s Figures “Way Off”: Coalition Deeply Concerned About His Statements on Hospitals in Northern Ontario; 19/03/2018 – ClickOnDetroit: Sources: Ford looks to buy old Michigan Central Station in Corktown; 20/04/2018 – Ford to Seek Bids for Parts of Advertising Business — 3rd Update; 09/05/2018 – Ford suspends F-150 production after plant fire; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Ford Credit Auto Lease Trst 2018-A Nts Rtgs; 25/04/2018 – FORD PORTFOLIO SHIFT WILL HAPPEN `PRETTY QUICKLY,’ CFO SAYS; 26/04/2018 – WJRT-TV: Ford scaling back car business to focus on trucks, SUVs, crossovers

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $8.29 million activity. Another trade for 840,962 shares valued at $8.00 million was bought by FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR. THORNTON JOHN L had bought 10,200 shares worth $100,038.