Fenimore Asset Management Raised Landstar System (LSTR) Holding; Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC) Sentiment Is 0.98

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC) investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.04, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 45 investment managers opened new and increased stock positions, while 46 decreased and sold holdings in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund. The investment managers in our database now have: 52.56 million shares, down from 56.62 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund in top ten stock positions decreased from 8 to 6 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 17 Reduced: 29 Increased: 33 New Position: 12.

Restructuring Capital Associates Lp holds 9.73% of its portfolio in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund for 1.45 million shares. Mariner Investment Group Llc owns 737,349 shares or 7.7% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Saba Capital Management L.P. has 4.81% invested in the company for 14.21 million shares. The Florida-based Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. has invested 4.2% in the stock. Oak Hill Advisors Lp, a New York-based fund reported 289,193 shares.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $1.08 billion. The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It has a 68.45 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States.

The stock increased 0.38% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.94. About 404,633 shares traded. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC) has declined 0.36% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.31 million activity.

