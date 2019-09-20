Fenimore Asset Management Raised Its South State (SSB) Position by $332,661; Regions Finl New (RF) Shareholder Retirement Systems Of Alabama Has Cut Holding by $368,830

Retirement Systems Of Alabama decreased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (RF) by 1.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Retirement Systems Of Alabama sold 26,345 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.01% . The institutional investor held 2.55 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.13M, down from 2.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Retirement Systems Of Alabama who had been investing in Regions Finl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $16.12. About 7.97 million shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 15.36% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.36% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 06/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – FINANCIAL DETAILS RELATED TO TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 19/04/2018 – Regions Bank Named 2018 Gallup Great Workplace Award Winner for the Fourth Consecutive Year; 09/04/2018 – Regions Earns Fannie Mae STAR Recognition for Assisting Homeowners and Excellence in Mortgage Servicing; 12/04/2018 – Birmingham BJ: Experts: Regions not alone in selling off insurance assets; 23/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP RF.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 06/04/2018 – Regions to Sell Insurance Group to BB&T Insurance Subsidiary; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY NET CHARGE-OFFS DECREASED 9 BASIS POINTS, AND 11 BASIS POINTS ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS; 27/04/2018 – REGIONS BANK – ANNOUNCED INTEGRATION OF ITS AFFORDABLE HOUSING BUSINESSES INTO ONE DIVISION; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – NON-GAAP BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 RATIO 11 PCT AT QTR-END VS 11 PCT AT PREVIOUS QTR-END; 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more

Fenimore Asset Management Inc increased its stake in South State Corporation (SSB) by 0.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc bought 4,557 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 897,525 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $66.12 million, up from 892,968 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in South State Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $76.71. About 84,412 shares traded. South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) has declined 8.33% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SSB News: 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP – INCREASED QTRLY CASH DIVIDEND FOR SHAREHOLDERS TO $0.34 PER SHARE, UP $0.01 PER SHARE OVER LAST QUARTER; 24/04/2018 – South State 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents Increased by $266.9M; 07/03/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP. FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 24/04/2018 – South State Raises Dividend to 34c; 25/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP SSB.O : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 34C/SHR FROM 33C, EST. 34C; 05/03/2018 South State Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39, EST. $1.42; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP – QTRLY NET INTREST INCOME $ 128.97 MLN VS $ 97.4 MLN; 23/04/2018 – South State Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Buy Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 31, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Financing in place for Class A apartments by Intracoastal – Jacksonville Business Journal” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Comerica Bank Remains Asset Sensitive, Loan Impairments Historically Low – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Regions Financial, PayPal and Conagra Brands – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Analysts await Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.39 EPS, up 21.88% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.32 per share. RF’s profit will be $389.13 million for 10.33 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Regions Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “These banks hold most market share in Mecklenburg County – Charlotte Business Journal” on September 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “South State (SSB) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Might Be Interested In South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “South State Corporation (SSB) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “South State Bank Should Be Near The End Of A Painful Reset – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 19, 2018.