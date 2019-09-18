Fenimore Asset Management Raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) Stake; Limelight Networks (LLNW) SI Decreased By 31.08%

Limelight Networks Inc (NASDAQ:LLNW) had a decrease of 31.08% in short interest. LLNW’s SI was 4.25 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 31.08% from 6.16 million shares previously. With 1.03M avg volume, 4 days are for Limelight Networks Inc (NASDAQ:LLNW)’s short sellers to cover LLNW’s short positions. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.25. About 646,784 shares traded. Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) has declined 38.55% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.55% the S&P500. Some Historical LLNW News: 02/04/2018 – Limelight Networks, Akamai to License Some Patents to One Another; 19/04/2018 – Limelight Networks vs Akamai Technologies, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 04/19/2018; 02/04/2018 – LIMELIGHT NETWORKS & AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES SETTLE LEGAL DISPUTES; 05/04/2018 – New Video Innovations from Limelight Networks Deliver Exceptional Online Experiences; 02/04/2018 – Limelight Networks, Akamai Technologies Settlement Terms Undisclosed; 02/04/2018 – Limelight Networks and Akamai Technologies Settle All Outstanding Legal Disputes; 19/04/2018 – Limelight Networks 1Q Adj EPS 6c; 21/03/2018 – Limelight Announces Change to Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Prospect Capital Advisors Buys 1.1% of Limelight Networks; 19/04/2018 – Limelight Networks 1Q Rev $52.1M

Fenimore Asset Management Inc increased Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG) stake by 4.44% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fenimore Asset Management Inc acquired 24,845 shares as Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (AJG)’s stock rose 9.85%. The Fenimore Asset Management Inc holds 584,844 shares with $51.23M value, up from 559,999 last quarter. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. now has $16.68B valuation. The stock increased 2.38% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $89.64. About 1.26 million shares traded or 25.69% up from the average. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) has risen 27.12% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AJG News: 09/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS RISK SERVICES (NW); 09/05/2018 – Investment News: Bill Kline out as head of Gallagher’s $55 billion retirement-plan aggregator; 09/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO – ANNOUNCED ACQUISITION OF AKRON, OHIO-BASED A.J. AMER AGENCY, INC; 01/05/2018 – Arthur J Gallagher & Co 1Q EPS $1.26; 02/05/2018 – Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires ClearPoint Financial, Inc; 10/05/2018 – PALLADIUM EQUITY IN PACT TO SELL PRONTO INSURANCE TO AJG; 16/04/2018 – AJG Capital Completes Construction and Sales of Newton Gardens Condominium in the Heart of the Village of Westbury; 08/03/2018 Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. To Webcast Investor Meeting With Management; 29/05/2018 – ARTHUR J GALLAGHER & CO – TERMS OF THE TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 09/05/2018 – ARTHUR J. GALLAGHER BUYS A.J. AMER AGENCY,

Limelight Networks, Inc. provides content delivery network services to deliver digital content over the Internet in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $377.65 million. The firm offers the Orchestrate Platform, a suite of integrated services, which include content delivery services, mobile delivery services, video content management services, performance services for Website and Web application acceleration and security, cloud storage services for various devices, and cloud content security services. It currently has negative earnings. It also offers professional services and other infrastructure services, such as transit and rack space services.

Since July 24, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $95,596 activity. Marth Thomas bought $49,996 worth of stock or 21,550 shares. 20,000 Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) shares with value of $45,600 were bought by Malhotra Sajid.

