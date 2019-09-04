Fenimore Asset Management Position in Interpublic Group Of Companies (IPG) Has Trimmed as Share Price Declined; Albert D Mason Lowered Position in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by $1.11 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Albert D Mason Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing Inc (ADP) by 37.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albert D Mason Inc sold 6,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 11,753 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.88 million, down from 18,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albert D Mason Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $71.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $167.21. About 1.19 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING APC (NOT ADP) PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION; 14/03/2018 – ADP PARIS AIRPORTS FEBRUARY TRAFFIC RISES 0.9%; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square’s Ackman says portfolios are up for the year; 30/05/2018 – GOLD FUTURES ADVANCE AFTER ADP JOBS DATA, U.S. GDP REPORT; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Businesses Unable to Fill Record Number of Open Positions; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING REDUCED MDLZ, HHC, QSR, ADP IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – NelsonHall Names ADP® a “Leader” in Benefits Administration Services for Commitment to Innovation in 2017; 19/04/2018 – REG-Aéroports de Paris SA: Groupe ADP acquires the exclusive control of Airport International Group, concessionary of Queen Alia International Airport in Amman, Jordan; 30/05/2018 – CORRECT: GRIVEAUX WON’T SAY WHETHER ADP PRIVATIZATION IN PACTE; 04/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Employment Report Details (Table)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Interpublic Group Of Companies (IPG) by 95.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc sold 322,178 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.69% . The institutional investor held 13,500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $284,000, down from 335,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Interpublic Group Of Companies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $19.93. About 2.80M shares traded. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) has risen 3.15% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.15% the S&P500. Some Historical IPG News: 27/04/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES INC IPG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.72, REV VIEW $8.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – Interpublic 1Q Loss/Shr 4c; 16/03/2018 – PRWeek Names Weber Shandwick Agency of the Year for Fourth Consecutive Year at 2018 U.S. Awards; 27/04/2018 – GM Recognizes Jack Morton for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 17/04/2018 – lnterpublic Group of Companies Inc expected to post earnings of 4 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 23/05/2018 – Weber Shandwick Launches CultureShift to Help Companies Build & Define Corporate Cultures in Times of Change; 25/04/2018 – Daniel Chu to Join MRM//McCann as Chief Creative Officer of Salt Lake City and San Francisco Offices; 29/03/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP OF COMPANIES INC – MANAGEMENT SUCCESSION SEES MICHAEL KOZIOL NAMED GLOBAL CEO AS AARON SHAPIRO DEPARTS FOR NEW VENTURE; 16/05/2018 – Weber Shandwick Named PRWeek Global Agency of the Year for Fourth Consecutive Year at 2018 Awards; 27/04/2018 – INTERPUBLIC GROUP CEO MICHAEL ROTH SAYS HAS NOT SEEN A BIG PULLBACK IN TERMS OF ALLOCATING DOLLARS TO FACEBOOK – CNBC

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wespac Lc, California-based fund reported 2,443 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Lc reported 250,435 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Jensen Investment Mgmt Incorporated owns 116,130 shares. Highvista Strategies Ltd Llc invested 0.46% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Schaper Benz & Wise Invest Counsel Wi stated it has 1.94% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Altavista Wealth Management Inc accumulated 9,913 shares. 2.18 million are held by Arrowstreet Capital Lp. Blackrock holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 30.59 million shares. The Maine-based Davis R M has invested 0.37% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Bb&T Corp, North Carolina-based fund reported 37,994 shares. The New York-based Mackay Shields Ltd Company has invested 0.22% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Segall Bryant And Hamill Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 2,334 shares. Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc holds 12,342 shares. Moreover, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd has 0.21% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 213,354 shares. Heritage Investors Mngmt reported 0.83% stake.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $568.24M for 31.43 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Albert D Mason Inc, which manages about $397.92M and $136.57 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Versum Materials Inc. by 7,850 shares to 17,377 shares, valued at $874,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $399,976 activity. 8,650 The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) shares with value of $199,988 were bought by GREENIAUS H JOHN.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $2.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carmax Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 43,968 shares to 1.02 million shares, valued at $71.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. B (BRKB) by 2,358 shares in the quarter, for a total of 145,879 shares, and has risen its stake in Mohawk Industries Inc. (NYSE:MHK).