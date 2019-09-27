Fenimore Asset Management Position in Dollar General (DG) Decreased by $1.30 Million; As Tempur Sealy Intl (Call) (TPX) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Manor Road Capital Partners Has Lowered Stake by $113.15 Million

Fenimore Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Dollar General Corporation (DG) by 2.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc sold 9,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 351,027 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.45 million, down from 360,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Dollar General Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $159.5. About 1.29 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 07/03/2018 – Dollar General: Beugelmans Most Recently Served as VP of Investor Relations of Etsy, Inc; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES A CASH BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN IN FISCAL 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 18/05/2018 – Dollar General: Paula A. Price to Resign From Board; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASES SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZATION BY $1.0 BLN; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL REPORTS PAID PARENTAL LEAVE & ADOPTION ASSISTANC; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 29C/SHR FROM 26C, EST. 27C; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MAY 1, 2028; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) (TPX) by 81.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc sold 1.55M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The hedge fund held 350,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $25.68M, down from 1.90M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Manor Road Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $75.19. About 368,341 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 17/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 09/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY HOLDER H PARTNERS RAISES STAKE TO 14.72%; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SAYS REAFFIRMED ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy 1Q EPS 42c; 26/03/2018 – Tempur Sealy Enters Into Agreement With H Partners Group Agreeing to Nominate Arik Ruchim to Board; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $450M-$500M; 04/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 11; 14/05/2018 – Iconiq Adds Lam Research, Exits Tempur Sealy: 13F; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $450.0M TO $500M, EST. $465.4M; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY: H PARTNERS TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF CO. DIRECTORS

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 10.78% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $61.93M for 16.63 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual EPS reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 43.04% EPS growth.

More notable recent Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tempur Sealy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Days Left Until Vivo Energy plc (LON:VVO) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tempur Sealy +5% after earnings topper – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tempur Sealy -4% after results disappoint – Seeking Alpha” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For May 2, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.76, from 1.69 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 34 investors sold TPX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 52.52 million shares or 6.00% less from 55.87 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 3,310 shares in its portfolio. 412,500 were accumulated by Davidson Kempner Cap Mngmt L P. Shine Invest Advisory Services holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 913 shares. Oberndorf William E holds 2.66% or 74,252 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Route One Inv Co Limited Partnership invested 9.45% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Timucuan Asset Fl, Florida-based fund reported 1.45M shares. Stevens Mngmt Limited Partnership holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 16,565 shares. Aperio Gp Lc holds 0% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) or 10,348 shares. Cornerstone Advsr invested in 20 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.04% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) or 31,201 shares. Lyon Street Llc holds 1.87% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 15,000 shares. First Hawaiian Bancorp holds 0.02% or 5,070 shares. 76,224 are owned by First Advisors Ltd Partnership. 9,482 were reported by Hanseatic Management Ser.

Manor Road Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $404.00 million and $751.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gci Liberty Inc by 450,000 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $61.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Global Plc (Call) (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 298,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Welbilt Inc.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. DG’s profit will be $352.18M for 29.11 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.26% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “15 Retail Survivors to Buy for the Long Run – Investorplace.com” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) Investing Effectively In Its Business? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why Fred’s Couldn’t Make It as a Discount Retailer – The Motley Fool” on September 18, 2019. More interesting news about Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “DG, NTNX among premarket gainers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Florida downtown to get new Dollar General store concept – Orlando – Orlando Business Journal” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $3.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) by 50,265 shares to 242,182 shares, valued at $30.92 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 17,378 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.57 million shares, and has risen its stake in Eog Resources Inc. (NYSE:EOG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold DG shares while 256 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 234.93 million shares or 0.59% more from 233.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Advisor Group Ltd Llc invested 0.03% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Fil Ltd has invested 0.01% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Daiwa Securities stated it has 12,282 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Alabama-based Buckingham Cap Management has invested 1.22% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Seabridge Invest Limited Liability Company invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Washington Inc reported 5,300 shares or 0.81% of all its holdings. Gideon Advisors invested in 0.42% or 8,957 shares. Weatherly Asset Mngmt LP reported 2,611 shares. Bristol John W & owns 494,497 shares. Legacy Cap holds 0.14% or 2,340 shares in its portfolio. Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership accumulated 154,227 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Moreover, Mercer Capital Advisers Incorporated has 0.02% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Bancorp Of Ny Mellon Corp accumulated 3.42M shares. Moreover, Osterweis Cap Management has 1.63% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Sageworth holds 3,000 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.