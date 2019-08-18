Fenimore Asset Management Maintains Position in Ross Stores (ROST); As Intuit (INTU) Shares Rose, Tuttle Tactical Management Decreased Its Stake

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc decreased its stake in Intuit (INTU) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc sold 1,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.72% . The institutional investor held 5,849 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53M, down from 7,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management Llc who had been investing in Intuit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $270.96. About 895,010 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Times: Exclusive: #HRtech company @glintinc adds @Intuit / $INTU exec as its first independent board member; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Rev $2.93B; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT SEES 4Q ADJ EPS 22C TO 24C, EST. 21C; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Tms: Exclusive: HR software company Glint adds Intuit exec as its first independent board member; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY GAAP SHR $4.59; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q NET REV. $2.93B, EST. $2.86B; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6 PERCENT INCREASE IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS: RAISES FULL-YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE RANGE; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Intuit Senior Unsecured To A3; Outlook Stable; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 REVENUE OF $5.915 BLN TO $5.935 BLN, GROWTH OF 14 TO 15 PERCENT

Fenimore Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ross Stores Inc. (ROST) by 0.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc bought 14,004 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 1.55M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $144.42 million, up from 1.54M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Ross Stores Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $1.77 during the last trading session, reaching $103.18. About 1.62M shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.29 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Plan to Open About 100 New Stores This Year; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC ROST.O FY SHR VIEW $3.93 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – BOARD ALSO APPROVED A HIGHER QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $.225 PER SHARE, UP 41% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 52 WEEKS ENDING FEBRUARY 2, 2019, COMPANY IS FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO GROW 1% TO 2%; 05/03/2018 Ross Stores Inc expected to post earnings of 93 cents a share – summary; 24/05/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE RESULTS INCLUDE A $.17 PER SHARE BENEFIT FROM RECENTLY ENACTED TAX LEGISLATION; 23/05/2018 – Ross Stores Announces Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores: Comparable-Store Sales for 52 Weeks Ended Jan 27 Up 4% on Top of 4% Increase in 2016; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Sees FY18 EPS $3.86-EPS $4.03

More notable recent Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Can Ross Stores (ROST) Retain Positive Earnings Trend in Q2? – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST): Financial Strength Analysis – Yahoo Sports” published on January 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Factors Likely to Shape DICK’S Sporting’s (DKS) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ross Stores (ROST) Up 10% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Third Point’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Centene (CNC), GTT Communications (GTT), Tradeweb (TW), Increased Stake in Boston Scientific (BSX) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $2.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pc Connection Inc. (NASDAQ:PCCC) by 43,005 shares to 210,635 shares, valued at $7.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Donaldson Company Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 19,853 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.23 million shares, and cut its stake in Penske Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE:PAG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold ROST shares while 207 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 316.93 million shares or 4.52% less from 331.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Frontier Mgmt Communication Ltd Liability Company owns 878,697 shares. Private Co Na invested 0.11% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). 156 are held by Earnest Prns Ltd Liability. First Personal Fin owns 24 shares. Whittier Trust has invested 0% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 591,557 shares. Capital Advisors Limited Lc invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Cidel Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 1.12% or 220,312 shares. 42,870 were reported by Pittenger And Anderson. Alphamark Advisors Ltd holds 48,549 shares or 1.91% of its portfolio. Wetherby Asset Mgmt stated it has 11,353 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Prescott Grp Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 33,314 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Amalgamated Fincl Bank has 0.13% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) for 55,527 shares. Guardian Life Insur Co Of America stated it has 1,066 shares. Daiwa Sb Invs Ltd invested in 12,410 shares or 0.23% of the stock.

Tuttle Tactical Management Llc, which manages about $198.63 million and $497.74M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5,851 shares to 7,135 shares, valued at $12.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3,024 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,984 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Intuit (INTU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts Estimate Intuit (INTU) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Should You Hold Intuit (INTU) Stock in Your Portfolio? – Nasdaq” on December 26, 2018. More interesting news about Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intuit (INTU) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates, Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” published on May 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: INTU, KEYS, RHI – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.