Fenimore Asset Management Maintains Position in Fortune Brands Home & Sec (FBHS); Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Cut Steven Madden LTD (SHOO) Holding by $2.49 Million; Valuation Declined

Fenimore Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec Inc (FBHS) by 10.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc bought 34,872 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.13% . The institutional investor held 362,647 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.72 million, up from 327,775 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Fortune Brands Home & Sec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $54.45. About 646,619 shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS HOME & SECURITY INC FBHS.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 6 TO 7 PCT; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q Net $75M; 25/04/2018 – Moen Inspires Consumers and Designers at New Design Center in Chicago’s Merchandise Mart; 11/05/2018 – U.S. trade panel: tool chests from China, Vietnam harm U.S. makers; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Declares Quarterly Dividend And Announces $150 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Yr-to-date Shr Repurchases of $400M; 30/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS REPORTS $150M SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 19/04/2018 – DJ Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBHS)

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Steven Madden Ltd. (SHOO) by 4.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc sold 75,419 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.71% . The institutional investor held 1.45 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.11 million, down from 1.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Steven Madden Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $35.85. About 476,160 shares traded. Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) has declined 3.69% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SHOO News: 20/04/2018 – Steven Madden Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.60-Adj EPS $2.67; 20/04/2018 – STEVEN MADDEN LTD SHOO.O SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 5 TO 7 PCT; 20/04/2018 – STEVEN MADDEN LTD SHOO.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.68, REV VIEW $1.63 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – Steven Madden Continues to See FY18 Net Sales Up 5%-7%; 20/04/2018 – STEVEN MADDEN LTD SHOO.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $2.60 TO $2.67; 20/04/2018 – STEVEN MADDEN 1Q ADJ EPS 54C, EST. 51C; 20/04/2018 – STEVEN MADDEN SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.60 TO $2.67, EST. $2.68; 20/04/2018 – Steven Madden 1Q Net Income Climbs 42%; 03/04/2018 STEVEN MADDEN EXPANDS BOARD TO 9 MEMBERS FROM 8; 26/04/2018 – Steve Madden Financial Chief Arvind Dharia Employment Term Extended to Dec. 31, 2020

Analysts await Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.59 EPS, down 9.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.65 per share. SHOO’s profit will be $50.06M for 15.19 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual EPS reported by Steven Madden, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.53% EPS growth.

Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $475.08M and $1.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pacwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 70,330 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $39.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Columbus Mckinnon Corp. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 113,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 524,228 shares, and has risen its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 16 investors sold SHOO shares while 75 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 79.67 million shares or 0.22% less from 79.85 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cibc Asset Incorporated reported 7,320 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Com holds 0% in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) or 121,422 shares. First Advsr Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) for 26,100 shares. Cornerstone holds 0% or 31 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt owns 26,746 shares. Nicholas Ltd Partnership holds 93,815 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Corporation holds 125,744 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Engineers Gate Manager Lp has 0.11% invested in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) for 58,900 shares. King Luther Capital Management holds 0.02% in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) or 68,732 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D accumulated 95,500 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 25,833 are owned by Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio. Gabelli Funds Llc owns 14,000 shares. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 6,200 shares. Invesco stated it has 1.82M shares. 800 are owned by Advsr Asset Mngmt.

