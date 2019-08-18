Fenimore Asset Management Lowered Us Ecology (ECOL) Position as Stock Price Rose; Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno Increased Its Illumina (ILMN) Stake by $2.79 Million

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 27.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 42,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.05M, up from 33,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $286.17. About 773,446 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.75 TO $4.85, EST. $4.59; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 EPS $4.45-EPS $4.55; 10/04/2018 – Loxo and Illumina in partnership over diagnostic for cancer drug; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX-BEGINNING ON JUNE 1, CO WILL BE EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE DISTRIBUTOR OF ILLUMINA’S TRUSIGHT HLA V1 AND V2 PRODUCT LINES, ASSOCIATED ASSIGN HLA SOFTWARE; 13/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Dir; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: The ILLUMINA Study. (ILLUMINA) (ILLUMINA); 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb, Illumina to Collaborate to Develop, Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb Oncology Immunotherapies; 10/04/2018 – LOXO ONCOLOGY-PARTNERSHIP TO SEEK APPROVAL FOR VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR LAROTRECTINIB, LOXO-292 ACROSS TUMORS; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for; 25/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $275

Fenimore Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Us Ecology Inc. (ECOL) by 14.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc sold 36,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.66% . The institutional investor held 211,546 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.84M, down from 247,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Us Ecology Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $61.16. About 80,139 shares traded. US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) has declined 3.74% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.74% the S&P500. Some Historical ECOL News: 03/05/2018 – US Ecology 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 07/05/2018 – US Ecology at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – US Ecology Sees 2018 Rev $530M-$553M; 08/05/2018 – US Ecology Sees 2018 Tax Rate About 27%; 03/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY SEES FY EPS $2.15 TO $2.34, EST. $2.20; 03/05/2018 – US Ecology Backs 2018 EPS $2.15-EPS $2.34; 03/05/2018 – US Ecology Sees 2018 Net $48.4M-Net $52.6M; 03/05/2018 – US ECOLOGY 1Q ADJ EPS 36C, EST. 33C; 16/05/2018 – US Ecology at Houlihan Lokey Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – US Ecology 1Q EPS 42c

Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno, which manages about $604.92 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,600 shares to 25,400 shares, valued at $45.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $2.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Idex Corporation (NYSE:IEX) by 12,144 shares to 712,749 shares, valued at $108.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortune Brands Home & Sec Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 125,855 shares in the quarter, for a total of 327,775 shares, and has risen its stake in Multi (NASDAQ:LABL).