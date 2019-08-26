Fenimore Asset Management Lowered Forward Air (FWRD) Stake; 1 Analysts Bullish Spectris plc (LON:SXS)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc decreased Forward Air Corporation (FWRD) stake by 15.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fenimore Asset Management Inc sold 89,321 shares as Forward Air Corporation (FWRD)’s stock rose 0.86%. The Fenimore Asset Management Inc holds 487,039 shares with $31.53 million value, down from 576,360 last quarter. Forward Air Corporation now has $1.65 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.50% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $58.12. About 116,778 shares traded. Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) has risen 1.42% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FWRD News: 25/04/2018 – Forward Air Sees 2Q EPS 73c-EPS 77c; 19/03/2018 – Forward Air Corporation to Participate in the Seaport Global Securities Transports and Industrials Conference on Thursday, Marc; 24/05/2018 – Forward Air Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 25/04/2018 – Forward Air 1Q EPS 60c; 25/04/2018 – FORWARD AIR SEES 2Q YEAR-ON-YEAR REV. GROWTH TO BE 16% TO 20%; 19/03/2018 – Forward Air Corporation to Participate in the Seaport Global Securities Transports and Industrials Conference on Thursday, March 22, 2018; 16/03/2018 Forward Air Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Forward Air Expects 2Q Yr-on-Yr Rev Growth to Be 16% to 20%; 23/04/2018 – DJ Forward Air Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FWRD); 30/05/2018 – Forward Air Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow

Among 2 analysts covering Spectris PLC (LON:SXS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Spectris PLC has GBX 3000 highest and GBX 2200 lowest target. GBX 2720’s average target is 18.83% above currents GBX 2289 stock price. Spectris PLC had 26 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of SXS in report on Tuesday, June 11 with “Sell” rating. The firm earned “Add” rating on Thursday, May 16 by Numis Securities. Goldman Sachs downgraded Spectris plc (LON:SXS) on Tuesday, March 26 to “Sell” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by Peel Hunt. See Spectris plc (LON:SXS) latest ratings:

Fenimore Asset Management Inc increased Idex Corporation (NYSE:IEX) stake by 12,144 shares to 712,749 valued at $108.15M in 2019Q1. It also upped Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) stake by 38,207 shares and now owns 576,491 shares. Colliers International Group I was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold FWRD shares while 65 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 26.90 million shares or 3.29% less from 27.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Ltd Company, a New York-based fund reported 720,663 shares. Citigroup reported 20,929 shares. Invesco Limited holds 0.01% or 289,005 shares in its portfolio. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Company holds 0.07% or 69,449 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Management has invested 0% in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD). Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Incorporated Limited Liability reported 697,761 shares. Cardinal Management reported 0.47% of its portfolio in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD). Moreover, Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) for 77 shares. The Minnesota-based Us Comml Bank De has invested 0% in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd owns 4,521 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 18,886 are held by Opus Capital Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation. Numerixs Investment Inc reported 0.01% in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD). Sei Invs holds 0% of its portfolio in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) for 2,420 shares. American Capital Management owns 64,630 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Parkside Bank & Trust And Trust has invested 0% of its portfolio in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD).

Analysts await Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.76 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.76 per share. FWRD’s profit will be $21.52 million for 19.12 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.89 actual EPS reported by Forward Air Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.61% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Is Using Debt Reasonably Well – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Peek Under The Hood: XTN Has 13% Upside – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What To Know Before Buying Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Close Look At Forward Air Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:FWRD) 16% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Forward Air Corporation (FWRD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 05, 2019.

Another recent and important Spectris plc (LON:SXS) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “A Closer Look At Spectris plc’s (LON:SXS) Impressive ROE – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company has market cap of 2.65 billion GBP. It operates through four divisions: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. It has a 55.42 P/E ratio. The Materials Analysis segment provides services and products, which enable clients to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

The stock decreased 0.69% or GBX 16 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 2289. About 159,214 shares traded. Spectris plc (LON:SXS) has 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.