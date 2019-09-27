Fenimore Asset Management Lowered By $1.30 Million Its Dollar General (DG) Position; Connors Investor Services Upped Its Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Holding

Fenimore Asset Management Inc decreased Dollar General Corporation (DG) stake by 2.68% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Fenimore Asset Management Inc sold 9,649 shares as Dollar General Corporation (DG)’s stock rose 8.24%. The Fenimore Asset Management Inc holds 351,027 shares with $47.45 million value, down from 360,676 last quarter. Dollar General Corporation now has $41.00 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $159.5. About 1.29 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 31/05/2018 – Dollar General 1Q Net $364.9M; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP ABOUT 9 PCT; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE; 26/03/2018 – Dollar General to Expand Distribution Operations at Tejon Ranch Commerce Center (TRCC); 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES A CASH BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN IN FISCAL 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General To Give Up To 8 Weeks Parental Leave And Adoption Assistance Benefit — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General 4Q Adj EPS $1.48; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM BY $1.0B; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Louisiana Demand Related to Labeling, Marketing, Sale of Private-Label Motor Oil

Connors Investor Services Inc increased Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) stake by 5.1% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Connors Investor Services Inc acquired 3,659 shares as Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)’s stock declined 0.53%. The Connors Investor Services Inc holds 75,429 shares with $10.91M value, up from 71,770 last quarter. Stanley Black & Decker now has $21.63B valuation. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $142.55. About 571,600 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 18/05/2018 – Garage Equipment Market: 2018 Global Procurement Intelligence Report – Key Players are Stanley Black & Decker, Snap-on, Fortive, APEX Tool, and Bosch – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Stanley Black at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 19/04/2018 – DJ Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SWK); 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.80-$8.00; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER REAFFIRMS ADJ EPS FORECAST; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.30 TO $8.50; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Stanley Black & Decker’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 07/05/2018 – STANLEY BLACK TO OFFER SKILLSOFT’S SKILLS TRAINING GLOBALLY; 15/03/2018 – STANLEY BLACK & DECKER INC SWK.N : MELIUS RESEARCH RAISES TO BUY-ACCUMULATE FROM OVERWEIGHT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 37 investors sold SWK shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 125.44 million shares or 2.14% less from 128.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Mitsubishi Ufj Banking stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Creative Planning has 0.01% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). American Century Cos reported 1.26 million shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation owns 81 shares. British Columbia Inv Mngmt Corp invested 0.05% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Aviva Public Lc invested in 0.06% or 55,775 shares. Northwest Investment Counselors Ltd Liability Company owns 18,554 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 1,768 shares. Royal London Asset Management Limited stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Art Advisors has 32,616 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Corp holds 28,262 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Everence Cap Mgmt reported 9,076 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Covington Capital owns 2,725 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Stanley Black & Decker Recognized as Global Sustainability Leader on 2019 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices – PRNewswire” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Shareholders Booked A 58% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Read This Before Judging Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.’s (NYSE:SWK) ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “STANLEY Security Showcases Industry-Leading Solutions at 2019 Global Security Exchange – Business Wire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Connors Investor Services Inc decreased Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) stake by 22,690 shares to 220,238 valued at $28.88 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) stake by 14,806 shares and now owns 38,747 shares. Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Stanley Black & Decker has $16700 highest and $140 lowest target. $148.25’s average target is 4.00% above currents $142.55 stock price. Stanley Black & Decker had 12 analyst reports since April 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Wednesday, April 3. The company was initiated on Friday, June 21 by Bank of America. The stock of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, April 17.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. DG’s profit will be $352.18M for 29.11 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 43 investors sold DG shares while 256 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 234.93 million shares or 0.59% more from 233.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 1.78% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership, a Connecticut-based fund reported 43,953 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Lc has 0.1% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 47,589 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.07% or 591,460 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Finance Services has 0% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 30 shares. Arrow Corporation reported 122 shares. Cwm Lc owns 39 shares. Brandywine Investment Management Limited Com stated it has 146 shares. 107 are owned by Cls Invs Limited Liability. Sheets Smith Wealth Management holds 0.05% or 1,877 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.12% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 437,161 shares. Green Square Capital Limited Com holds 6,832 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 18,386 shares. Waddell Reed invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.18% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG).

Among 15 analysts covering Dollar General Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:DG), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. Dollar General Corporation Common Stock has $18400 highest and $12900 lowest target. $162’s average target is 1.57% above currents $159.5 stock price. Dollar General Corporation Common Stock had 24 analyst reports since April 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $14300 target in Friday, May 31 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) on Friday, August 30 with “Outperform” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of DG in report on Friday, August 30 with “Overweight” rating. Raymond James maintained Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) rating on Friday, May 31. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $14600 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $14000 target in Friday, May 31 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of DG in report on Friday, May 31 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 17 with “Overweight”. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Top Pick” rating in Thursday, June 13 report. Loop Capital upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 30 report. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.