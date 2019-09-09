Fenimore Asset Management Increases Holding in Waters (WAT); As Viacom New (VIAB) Valuation Rose, Kiltearn Partners Llp Trimmed Holding

Fenimore Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Waters Corporation (WAT) by 0.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc bought 1,554 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 320,836 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $80.76 million, up from 319,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Waters Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $217.07. About 363,673 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 03/04/2018 – Waters Corporation to Invest $215 Million in Precision Chemistry Manufacturing in Massachusetts; 17/04/2018 – The Information: Netflix, Long an AWS Customer, Tests Waters on Google Cloud; 08/05/2018 – OCP SA OS.UL – CHERRY BLOSSOM VESSEL HAS JUST DEPARTED SOUTH AFRICAN TERRITORIAL WATERS; 20/03/2018 – US House of Reps: March 20, 2018 3:07:15 P.M. Waters, Maxine amendment (A002) modified by unanimous consent; 08/04/2018 – SAUDI’S BAHRI – CONFIRMS THAT OIL TANKER ABQAIQ WAS TARGETED ON APRIL 03, AT 09:16 UTC IN INTERNATIONAL WATERS SOUTH WEST OF PORT OF AL HUDAYDAH IN YEMEN IS ONE OF ITS VESSELS; 16/03/2018 – Rep. Waters: Congresswoman Waters Mourns the Passing of Congresswoman Louise Slaughter; 26/03/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Leads Call to Increase FY 2019 Funding for Federal Housing Programs; 03/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Statement on the Selection of John Williams as New York Fed President; 01/05/2018 – Waters Corporation Presentation at the Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference to Be Webcast Live; 06/03/2018 – Muddy Waters’s Carson Block on @SquawkCNBC tomorrow ~8 am EST to discuss China / possible tariffs, and where the consensus view on this issue is wrong

Kiltearn Partners Llp decreased its stake in Viacom Inc New (VIAB) by 53.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kiltearn Partners Llp sold 2.45 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.20% . The institutional investor held 2.12M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $59.64 million, down from 4.58M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kiltearn Partners Llp who had been investing in Viacom Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.34 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $26.27. About 5.11 million shares traded or 2.65% up from the average. Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) has risen 5.46% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.46% the S&P500. Some Historical VIAB News: 17/05/2018 – CBS SAYS BOARD DECISION ON DIVIDEND IS SUBJECT TO DELAWARE COURT APPROVAL -STATEMENT; 03/04/2018 – CBS IS SAID TO SUBMIT VIACOM BID, SIGNALING START OF DEAL TALKS; 17/04/2018 – New York Post: Bizarre CBS, Viacom merger saga takes another strange turn; 02/05/2018 – Viacom Alleged To Have Covered Up A Rape By Late Executive Brad Grey: The Hollywood Reporter — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – Nickelodeon Developing Los Casagrandes, New Companion Series to Animated Hit The Loud House; 14/05/2018 – Viacom Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – VIACOM INC VIAB.O – AT&T AND TIME WARNER, l CERTAINLY DIDN’T EXPECT THAT DEAL TO BE SUBJECT TO THE SITUATION IT’S IN NOW-CEO, CONF CALL; 22/03/2018 – MTV Together with NAACP to Send 17 Buses of Young People from Communities Impacted by Gun Violence Around the Country to the; 03/04/2018 – Lucas Shaw: Breaking: CBS has submitted its bid to acquire/merge with Viacom, owner of MTV and Comedy Central. The offer calls; 17/05/2018 – CBS SAYS HAS POSTPONED 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS PREVIOUSLY SCHEDULED FOR FRIDAY -STATEMENT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold WAT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 62.30 million shares or 8.65% less from 68.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Select Equity Grp Ltd Partnership reported 34,252 shares. Utah Retirement System has 14,218 shares. Andra Ap has 38,900 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Sterling Capital Ltd Liability has 0.01% invested in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Maryland-based Price T Rowe Assocs Md has invested 0.01% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Investec Asset Mgmt Limited reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Washington Savings Bank accumulated 200 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based 1832 Asset Mngmt LP has invested 0% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). First Manhattan Comm holds 47,276 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs has 6,227 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Baillie Gifford And Com holds 0.69% or 2.50 million shares. Zacks Investment invested in 0.1% or 18,863 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can reported 69,928 shares. Oppenheimer Asset has 737 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 23,570 shares.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.04 billion and $2.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 10,275 shares to 539,536 shares, valued at $32.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Autozone Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 20,646 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,964 shares, and cut its stake in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD).

Analysts await Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) to report earnings on November, 15. They expect $0.76 EPS, down 23.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VIAB’s profit will be $299.26 million for 8.64 P/E if the $0.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Viacom Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.67% negative EPS growth.

Kiltearn Partners Llp, which manages about $3.16 billion and $3.52 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (NASDAQ:UNFI) by 942,086 shares to 5.67 million shares, valued at $74.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) by 361,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Affiliated Managers Group In (NYSE:AMG).