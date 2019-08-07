Fenimore Asset Management Increased Position in Watsco (WSO) by $4.60 Million; Ipswich Investment Management Co Raised Its Ares Cap (ARCC) Position by $895,713

Ipswich Investment Management Co increased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 256.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ipswich Investment Management Co bought 52,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 73,199 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 20,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.77% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $18.38. About 1.58M shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Cash Flow CLO Deal Ares European CLO IX; 09/03/2018 – Ares Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – ON MARCH 30, 2018, CO AMENDED AND RESTATED ITS SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – S&P PLACED ARES CAPITAL CORP. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 02/05/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend of $0.38 Per Share and Announces March 31, 2018 Financial; 24/05/2018 – Ares Capital Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes To Be Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – A&R CREDIT FACILITY COMPOSED OF REVOLVING LOAN TRANCHE EQUAL TO $1.7 BLN AND TERM LOAN TRANCHE IN AN AMOUNT EQUAL TO $413.75 MLN; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – TOTAL SIZE OF A&R CREDIT FACILITY WAS INCREASED BY $25 MLN TO $2.1 BLN FOLLOWING AMENDMENT AND RESTATEMENT; 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q CORE EPS 39C, EST. 38C

Fenimore Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Watsco Inc. (WSO) by 133.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc bought 32,142 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 56,142 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.04 million, up from 24,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Watsco Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $156.63. About 144,596 shares traded. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q REV. $926.6M, EST. $913.1M; 12/03/2018 – Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 19/03/2018 – Watsco: David C. Darnell and Barry S. Logan Resign From Board; 24/04/2018 – Watsco Sets New Records for Sales, Operating Income, Net Income and EPS During First Quarter; 02/04/2018 – Watsco Boosts Dividends 16% to $5.80 Per Share, Extends Payout Streak to 44 Years; 07/03/2018 – Watsco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – WATSCO BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO $1.45 FROM $1.25, EST. $1.50; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 89C; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Watsco; 20/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO.B)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold WSO shares while 69 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 28.48 million shares or 5.19% less from 30.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 41,080 shares. 10,000 are held by Fiera Cap. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt And Equity has invested 0.09% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Stevens Mgmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.08% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.03% or 9,821 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 8,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 1,414 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sit Invest Associate stated it has 0.04% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Massmutual Co Fsb Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 70 shares. Ameriprise Fincl holds 468,481 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. The Ohio-based Huntington State Bank has invested 0% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Commonwealth Bankshares Of invested in 1,600 shares or 0% of the stock. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc, Arizona-based fund reported 26 shares. Assetmark Incorporated owns 18 shares. Barbara Oil Company invested 0.42% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Fenimore Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $2.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 327,127 shares to 268,424 shares, valued at $34.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 89,321 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 487,039 shares, and cut its stake in Interpublic Group Of Companies (NYSE:IPG).

Since February 20, 2019, it had 7 buys, and 0 insider sales for $209,117 activity. Another trade for 4,500 shares valued at $81,045 was made by Kelly Daniel G Jr on Monday, June 10.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4.