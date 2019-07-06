Fenimore Asset Management Increased Its South State (SSB) Holding; Dalton Investments Decreased Its Holding in Micron Technology (MU) as Shares Declined

Dalton Investments Llc decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 48.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc sold 26,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.85% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 27,882 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15 million, down from 54,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $39.42. About 17.69 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 27.53% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.96% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 18/04/2018 – Leonardo DRS Launches 10-Micron Thermal Camera, Smallest and Most Cost-Effective on the Market; 15/05/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.06; 12/03/2018 – MICRON: TALLURI SVP & GENERAL MANAGER OF MOBILE BUSINESS UNIT; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q EPS $2.67; 22/03/2018 – MICRON SEES 3Q ADJ REV $7.20B TO $7.60B, EST. $7.29B; 21/05/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC – CO, INTEL ANNOUNCED PRODUCTION AND SHIPMENT OF A 4BITS/CELL 3D NAND TECHNOLOGY; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Micron Tech’s Cfr, Reflects Co.’s Conservative Fincl Policy, Strong Free Cash Flow; 23/03/2018 – Tech Today: Cutting Micron, Waiting for Dropbox, Scrutinizing Facebook — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises Revenue, EPS Guidance for Fiscal 3rd Quarter; 22/03/2018 – Micron’s Results Weren’t Quite Chipper Enough — Heard on the Street

Fenimore Asset Management Inc increased its stake in South State Corporation (SSB) by 1.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc bought 16,280 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.06% with the market. The institutional investor held 892,968 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $61.03M, up from 876,688 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in South State Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $75.21. About 101,577 shares traded. South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) has declined 17.49% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.92% the S&P500. Some Historical SSB News: 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP – QTRLY NET INTREST INCOME $ 128.97 MLN VS $ 97.4 MLN; 05/03/2018 South State Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ South State Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSB); 25/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP SSB.O : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 24/04/2018 – South State Raises Dividend to 34c; 24/04/2018 – South State 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents Increased by $266.9M; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP – PER SHARE DIVIDEND AMOUNT HIGHER BY $0.01 PER SHARE, OR 3.0% COMPARED TO LAST QUARTER AND SAME QUARTER ONE YEAR AGO; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 34C/SHR FROM 33C, EST. 34C; 07/03/2018 – SOUTH STATE CORP. FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 24/04/2018 – SOUTH STATE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.39, EST. $1.42

More notable recent Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Thursday Option Activity: OSPN, MU, CRUS – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analyst: Buy These 2 Chip Stocks Now – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Micron: Tricky Valuation Argument – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Thursdayâ€™s Vital Data: Apache, Halliburton and Micron – Nasdaq” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Near-Term Pain Will Shift To Longer-Term Benefits For MU Stock Investors – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Dalton Investments Llc, which manages about $3.14 billion and $229.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Greentree Hospitalty Group L by 468,829 shares to 616,923 shares, valued at $8.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Best Inc by 919,356 shares in the quarter, for a total of 986,656 shares, and has risen its stake in America Movil Sab De Cv (NYSE:AMX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Psagot House Limited invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Pitcairn Communications holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 27,038 shares. 215,977 are held by Norinchukin Fincl Bank The. Consolidated Invest Gru Ltd Liability Com has invested 2.84% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Ftb Advisors has 0.07% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 21,424 shares. Wolverine Asset Limited Com holds 34,480 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Capital And Equity Research stated it has 1.39M shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. 41,461 were reported by Dupont Cap Corporation. Moreover, Creative Planning has 0.03% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 198,310 shares. Bartlett & Ltd reported 1,200 shares stake. 703,430 were accumulated by Credit Cap Invests Ltd Llc. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) has invested 0.05% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Benjamin F Edwards And Inc reported 0.2% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). 6,060 were reported by Rothschild Inv Il. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

More notable recent South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Sanderson Farms, Inc. (SAFM) ? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Myriad Genetics, Inc. (MYGN) – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (RARE) ? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about South State Corporation (NASDAQ:SSB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Daily Dividend Report: HCA, CR, SSB, IBM, NBL – Nasdaq” published on January 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Brady Corp (BRC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.