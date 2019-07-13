Fenimore Asset Management Holds Position in Brown & Brown (BRO); Mason Street Advisors Cut Its Stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by $310,474 as Share Price Rose

Fenimore Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Brown & Brown Inc. (BRO) by 5.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc bought 149,028 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.97 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.74 million, up from 2.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Brown & Brown Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $34.99. About 725,348 shares traded. Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) has risen 16.45% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BRO News: 14/05/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces the Asset Acquisition of Automotive Development Group, LLC; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q Net $90.8M; 01/05/2018 – Brown & Brown: Servco Pacific Transaction Expected to Close in June 2018; 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown 1Q Rev $501.5M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Brown & Brown Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BRO); 23/04/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Announces Quarterly Revenues of $501.5 Million, an Increase of 7.8%; Diluted Net Income per Share of $0.32;; 23/04/2018 – BROWN & BROWN 1Q ADJ EPS 29C, EST. 30C; 01/05/2018 – Brown & Brown, Inc. Enters Into Agreement To Acquire Servco Pacific Insurance; 23/04/2018 – BROWN & BROWN 1Q REV. $501.5M, EST. $492.9M; 08/05/2018 – BROWN & BROWN INC BRO.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24.5

Mason Street Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mason Street Advisors Llc sold 5,858 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 628,007 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.91 million, down from 633,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mason Street Advisors Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $57.95. About 13.66M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Initiated Restructuring in 3Q to Realign Organization and Enable Investmet in Key Areas; 08/05/2018 – NetBrain Announces Integration with Cisco ACI to Further Enhance End-to-End Visibility and Automation for Application-Centric Networks; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.79%; 23/05/2018 – Customer Experience Leader TTEC Receives Customer Care Partner of the Year Award from Cisco; 21/03/2018 – Cisco Collaborates on Phones with American Council of the Blind; 26/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Cisco pledges $50 million over five years to wipe out #homelessness in Santa Clara; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q GAAP Total Gross Margin and Pdt Gross Margin Were 62.3% and 61.0%, Respectively; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – BOTH PATENT TRIAL & APPEAL BOARD AND FEDERAL CIRCUIT DETERMINED ‘668 PATENT TO BE UNPATENTABLE ON ALL RELEVANT CLAIMS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.17, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 17 investors sold BRO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 193.20 million shares or 3.24% less from 199.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Inc Ar reported 0.03% stake. Moreover, Orrstown Finance Serv has 0.93% invested in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) for 22,447 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 64,600 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Swiss Natl Bank owns 437,700 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) for 166,699 shares. Cacti Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.05% or 21,000 shares. 78,750 were accumulated by Tower Bridge Advisors. Royal London Asset Mgmt invested in 91,500 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 141,172 shares in its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Md owns 5.88 million shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Select Equity Group Incorporated Limited Partnership stated it has 9.33 million shares. Goldman Sachs stated it has 920,453 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 14,084 shares. Omers Administration owns 117,900 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Fund owns 0% invested in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) for 9,278 shares.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $2.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Donaldson Company Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 19,853 shares to 1.23M shares, valued at $61.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 10,275 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 539,536 shares, and cut its stake in Interpublic Group Of Companies (NYSE:IPG).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Athena Capital Limited Liability Co has invested 1.97% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Kidder Stephen W has 14,150 shares. Farmers Company accumulated 176,715 shares. Bainco Int Investors accumulated 175,609 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca stated it has 0.13% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Brown Management Limited Liability Co accumulated 8,342 shares. Rnc Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 1.17 million shares. Macquarie Limited accumulated 1.47% or 15.97M shares. Fmr Lc has 0.24% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Shine Advisory Svcs Inc invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Wealth Enhancement Advisory Llc holds 60,193 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Loews Corporation, New York-based fund reported 335,000 shares. Sterling Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 3.05 million shares. Cognios Lc reported 74,965 shares. The Texas-based Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.68% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21 billion for 19.32 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.