Fenimore Asset Management Has Upped Matador Resources Company (MTDR) Stake By $2.10 Million; Ikonics (IKNX) SI Increased By 100%

Ikonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IKNX) had an increase of 100% in short interest. IKNX’s SI was 200 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 100% from 100 shares previously. With 1,400 avg volume, 0 days are for Ikonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IKNX)’s short sellers to cover IKNX’s short positions. The SI to Ikonics Corporation’s float is 0.02%. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.51. About 2,205 shares traded or 75.98% up from the average. IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ:IKNX) has declined 10.74% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.74% the S&P500.

More notable recent Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Matador Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Matador Reources (MTDR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Matador Resources (MTDR) Tops Q2 EPS by 8c, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Can We Expect From Matador Resources Company’s (NYSE:MTDR) Earnings In Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Matador Resources Co (MTDR) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Matador Resources has $32 highest and $2600 lowest target. $30’s average target is 99.73% above currents $15.02 stock price. Matador Resources had 10 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Northland Capital with “Buy” on Monday, February 25. JP Morgan upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $2600 target in Friday, June 7 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, February 27.

More important recent IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ:IKNX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Those Who Purchased IKONICS (NASDAQ:IKNX) Shares Five Years Ago Have A 69% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on July 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com published article titled: “IKONICS Announces Second Quarter Results Nasdaq:IKNX – GlobeNewswire”, Globenewswire.com published: “IKONICS Announces 2018 Results Nasdaq:IKNX – GlobeNewswire” on February 21, 2019. More interesting news about IKONICS Corporation (NASDAQ:IKNX) was released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “IKONICS Announces William C. Ulland’s Retirement as President and Chief Executive Officer – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

IKONICS Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells photosensitive liquids and films for the screen printing, and awards and recognition industries primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $12.91 million. It operates through five divisions: Domestic, Export, IKONICS Imaging, Digital Texturing Technology, and Advanced Material Solutions. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells screen printing films, emulsions, and inkjet receptive films to distributors; and photo resistant films, art supplies, glass, metal medium, and related abrasive etching equipment to end user customers.

