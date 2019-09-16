Fenimore Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Waters (WAT) Position by $15.20 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Valuation Rose While Cubist Systematic Strategies Cut Its Stake by $7.87 Million

Fenimore Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Waters Corporation (WAT) by 22.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc sold 70,682 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 250,154 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.84 million, down from 320,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Waters Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $232.13. About 467,483 shares traded. Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) has risen 9.19% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 27/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters to Mulvaney: Provide Records on Interactions with Lobbyists; 03/04/2018 – HouseFinCmteDems: Waters Statement on the Selection of John Williams as New York Fed President; 21/03/2018 – Nestlé Waters Achieves North America’s First and Only Gold Standard Water Stewardship Certification for California Bottling Factory; 02/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: Waters Mourns the Passing of Winnie Madikizela-Mandela; 27/04/2018 – Rep. Waters: House Adopts Waters’ Amendment Requiring Report on Aircraft Diversions from LAX to Hawthorne Municipal Airport; 07/03/2018 – CHINA FOREIGN MINISTER SAYS SOME OUTSIDE FORCES ARE TRYING TO MUDDY THE WATERS IN SOUTH CHINA SEA; 20/05/2018 – Lacy Selig, Chase Waters; 24/04/2018 – WATERS CORP WAT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $8.10 TO $8.30; 09/04/2018 – Brilliant Says Waters Hardly Calm Between U.S., China (Video); 29/03/2018 – Global Perfumes and Toilet Waters Market Report 2007-2018 with Forecasts to 2025 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 72.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc sold 47,669 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 18,465 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.05 million, down from 66,134 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $159.74. About 1.91M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 13/03/2018 – CORRECTED-SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING APC (NOT ADP) PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION; 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: Hot U.S. Job Market Has Cooled Slightly as Labor Market Continues to Tighten; 23/05/2018 – May 2018 ADP National Employment Report®, ADP Small Business Report® and ADP National Franchise Report® to be Released on WEDNESDAY, May 30, 2018; 16/05/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN APRIL TRAFFIC WITHIN FRANCE WAS DOWN BY 5.7%; 07/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. National Employment Report Details (Table); 15/03/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 32.7K Jobs in Feb.(Table); 15/05/2018 – PERSHING REDUCED MDLZ, HHC, QSR, ADP IN 1Q: 13F; 17/04/2018 – ACKMAN SAYS NO VISIBILITY THAT ADP HAS MADE ANY MAJOR CHANGES; 13/04/2018 – ADP PARIS AIRPORTS MARCH TRAFFIC RISS 5.5% Y/Y; 04/04/2018 – ADP Report: Manufacturing Industry Had Strongest Jobs Increase in More Than Three Years

Analysts await Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.13 EPS, up 10.94% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.92 per share. WAT’s profit will be $142.20M for 27.25 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual EPS reported by Waters Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.47% negative EPS growth.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $3.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Natus Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:BABY) by 43,735 shares to 434,900 shares, valued at $11.17M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Hawaiian Inc. by 154,295 shares in the quarter, for a total of 200,966 shares, and has risen its stake in Snap On Inc. (NYSE:SNA).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 36 investors sold WAT shares while 186 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 61.35 million shares or 1.53% less from 62.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Regent Investment Management Ltd Llc owns 2,240 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Ent Fincl accumulated 1,052 shares. Allstate owns 2,035 shares. Da Davidson & Com reported 8,220 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability reported 9,600 shares. First Commercial Bank reported 1,598 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Profund Lc invested 0.02% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Macquarie Gp accumulated 2,600 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability stated it has 199,537 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Massmutual Fsb Adv owns 4,239 shares. Savings Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) Limited invested 0.34% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Bankshares Of Hawaii holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) for 940 shares. Gsa Capital Llp stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Kentucky Retirement Sys Tru Fund accumulated 1,449 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Blackrock has invested 0.05% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Peddock Advsr Ltd Liability Com owns 1,250 shares. Cambridge Advisors Inc holds 9,100 shares. Kings Point Management invested in 0.3% or 10,097 shares. Liberty Cap Mngmt holds 0.48% or 6,428 shares in its portfolio. Paradigm Asset Mgmt owns 0% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 600 shares. Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.14% or 4,208 shares in its portfolio. Aviance Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.33% or 7,139 shares. Altavista Wealth Mgmt Incorporated owns 9,753 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser invested in 0.21% or 210,573 shares. Umb Fincl Bank N A Mo, Missouri-based fund reported 15,639 shares. Brown Advisory Ltd Llc has 2,886 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Old Dominion Cap invested in 5,580 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Bridges Investment reported 0.06% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Carroll Assocs invested 0.16% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Legal General Grp Plc reported 2.68M shares stake.

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $5.45 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Planet Fitness Inc by 131,309 shares to 224,389 shares, valued at $16.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arconic Inc by 103,832 shares in the quarter, for a total of 124,584 shares, and has risen its stake in Ambev Sa (NYSE:ABEV).

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $577.14M for 30.03 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.