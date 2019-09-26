Fenimore Asset Management Has Raised Its Position in Fastenal Co (FAST) as Stock Declined; North Star Asset Management Has Boosted Stake in Danaher (DHR) by $623,238

North Star Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Danaher Corp (DHR) by 12.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Asset Management Inc bought 4,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.80% . The institutional investor held 39,920 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.71M, up from 35,531 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Danaher Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.96% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $142.4. About 837,562 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 07/03/2018 – Danaher Had Forecast 1Q Adjusted EPS 90c-93c; 26/03/2018 – DANAHER CORP SAYS ON MARCH 23, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A $1.0 BLN 364-DAY REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – Danaher 1Q Net $566.6M; 08/05/2018 – Danaher Announces Quarterly Dividend; 10/04/2018 – DANAHER CORP DHR.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $112 FROM $110; 16/04/2018 – Pall Corporation and Artesyn Biosolutions Announce Collaboration Agreement to lndustrialize Single-Use Technology; 15/05/2018 – ADAGE ADDED MSCC, EQIX, EIX, DHR, PVH IN 1Q: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Tektronix Speeds Debug for 400G PAM4 Designs; 14/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – New Keithley KickStart 2.0 Software Removes Complexity from Multi-Instrument Setup, Fast Data Visualization

Fenimore Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 243.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc bought 291,669 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 411,528 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.41 million, up from 119,859 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $31.99. About 978,584 shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 7,494 are owned by Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp. Citigroup stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Axa, a France-based fund reported 373,769 shares. Fenimore Asset Management Inc has 0.45% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 411,528 shares. First Personal Svcs reported 1,158 shares. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel accumulated 51,360 shares. Bright Rock Capital Ltd accumulated 50,800 shares or 0.53% of the stock. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% or 400 shares. Archford Strategies Ltd accumulated 51,100 shares. Fincl Consulate has invested 0.15% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Aqr Mngmt Ltd accumulated 303,799 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Company owns 353,754 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Community State Bank Na owns 12,152 shares. Park National Oh stated it has 11,700 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 46,876 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $76,218 was bought by Johnson Daniel L..

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $348,800 activity.

North Star Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.15B and $1.28B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity Natl Info (NYSE:FIS) by 3,373 shares to 129,847 shares, valued at $15.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Eagle Global I (SGIIX) by 6,944 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,885 shares, and cut its stake in Medicine Man Tech.