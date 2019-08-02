Fenimore Asset Management Has Lifted Avery Dennison (AVY) Stake; Henry Schein (HSIC) Holder Quantum Capital Management Has Upped Its Stake by $8.57 Million as Stock Price Rose

Quantum Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Henry Schein Inc (HSIC) by 113.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantum Capital Management Llc bought 142,881 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.57% . The institutional investor held 269,079 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.17 million, up from 126,198 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantum Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Henry Schein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $65.71. About 774,463 shares traded. Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) has risen 7.31% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HSIC News: 12/04/2018 – Henry Schein Names Christopher Pendergast Chief Technology Officer; 03/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN & INTERNET BRANDS FORM JOINT VENTURE TO DELIVER IN; 23/04/2018 – Henry Schein to Nominate 6 to Bd, Vets First Choice to Nominate; 05/03/2018 – GRIFOLS – IN 2018, GRIFOLS WILL CONTINUE EXPANSION OF ITS CAPACITY IN ITS INDUSTRIAL COMPLEX IN BARCELONA; 30/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN TO OWN 50% INTEREST IN ORTHO2; 23/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN TO SPIN OFF, MERGE ANIMAL HEALTH BUSINESS W/ VETS; 30/04/2018 – HENRY SCHEIN PARTNERS WITH ORTHO2; 08/05/2018 – Henry Schein at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead; 28/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Henry Schein, Inc. Shareholders and a

Fenimore Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Avery Dennison Corp (AVY) by 7.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc bought 38,207 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.85% . The institutional investor held 576,491 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.14 million, up from 538,284 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Avery Dennison Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $110.39. About 278,445 shares traded. Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) has risen 2.03% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AVY News: 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 52C/SHR FROM 45C, EST. 49C; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison 1Q Adj EPS $1.44; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Sees 2018 EPS $4.90-EPS $5.10; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – RAISED FY18 GUIDANCE MIDPOINT FOR ADJUSTED EPS BY $0.13; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison 1Q EPS $1.40; 12/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Upcoming Investor Events; 25/04/2018 – Avery Dennison Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.85-Adj EPS $6.05; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON – EXPECTS RESTRUCTURING PLAN RELATED TO EUROPEAN FOOTPRINT OF LABEL, GRAPHIC MATERIALS SEGMENT TO BE LARGELY COMPLETE BY END OF 2019; 25/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP – RESTRUCTURING PLAN EXPECTED TO RESULT IN A NET REDUCTION IN HEADCOUNT OF ABOUT 150 POSITIONS; 28/03/2018 AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM AND $120 TARGET PRICE

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $121,190 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold HSIC shares while 140 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 156 raised stakes. 153.64 million shares or 1.38% more from 151.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). City Company reported 58 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 122,234 shares. Renaissance Techs Lc invested in 0.02% or 379,112 shares. Longview Ptnrs (Guernsey) stated it has 13.41 million shares or 4.25% of all its holdings. Geode Mgmt stated it has 2.20 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Burt Wealth Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). Endurant Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 10,503 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada has 482,436 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Atlanta Management L L C invested in 6.31 million shares or 1.82% of the stock. North Carolina-based Captrust Fincl Advisors has invested 0.01% in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 0.02% or 55,487 shares. Moreover, Shufro Rose And Llc has 0.13% invested in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC). 5,021 are owned by Raymond James Na.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $2.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Ecology Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) by 36,059 shares to 211,546 shares, valued at $11.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pc Connection Inc. (NASDAQ:PCCC) by 43,005 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 210,635 shares, and cut its stake in Donaldson Company Inc. (NYSE:DCI).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $209,020 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold AVY shares while 159 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 70.60 million shares or 1.17% more from 69.78 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Connecticut-based Point72 Asset LP has invested 0.09% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Highstreet Asset Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) for 6,835 shares. Northern Tru invested in 0.03% or 1.01M shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 60,854 shares. Paloma Prns Mngmt Company has 0.05% invested in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Ls Inv Advisors Llc has invested 0.03% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). Shine Invest Advisory Ser Inc, a Colorado-based fund reported 93 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 48,273 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Td Asset Management Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 487,679 shares. Vaughan Nelson Management LP holds 221,870 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Fil Limited owns 7 shares. Enterprise Financial Ser holds 0% or 32 shares in its portfolio. The North Carolina-based Holderness Com has invested 0.51% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). The New York-based Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.02% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY). The New York-based Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0.03% in Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY).