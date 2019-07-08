Fenimore Asset Management Has Increased Natus Medical (BABY) Position; As International Speedway (ISCA) Stock Value Rose, Holder Blackrock Lowered Its Stake by $3.15 Million

Blackrock Inc decreased its stake in International Speedway Corp (ISCA) by 2.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc sold 73,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.75 million shares of the services-misc. amusement & recreation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.10 million, down from 2.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in International Speedway Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.94B market cap company. It closed at $44.76 lastly. It is down 6.33% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical ISCA News: 22/04/2018 – DJ International Speedway Corporation , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ISCA); 06/03/2018 TicketGuardian and International Speedway Corporation “ISC” Partner to Offer Ticket Insurance to All Motorsports Fans; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Brandywine Realty Trust, Dolby Laboratories, International Speedway, Ferrellgas Par; 03/04/2018 – International Speedway 1Q Net $169.3M; 12/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY – ANNUAL DIVIDEND FOR 2018 IS AN INCREASE OF 9.3% OVER ANNUAL DIVIDEND PAID IN 2017; 03/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY 1Q REV. $148.9M, EST. $152.5M (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY 1Q ADJ EPS 60C, EST. 57C; 03/04/2018 – International Speedway Beats Profit Expectations But Misses On Sales — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – INTL SPEEDWAY REPORTS AN BOOST IN ANNUAL DIV; 03/04/2018 – International Speedway Sees FY Adj EPS $1.90-Adj EPS $2.10

Fenimore Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Natus Medical Inc. (BABY) by 3.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc bought 13,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 391,165 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.93M, up from 377,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Natus Medical Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $872.59M market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $25.66. About 88,209 shares traded. Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY) has declined 26.20% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BABY News: 30/05/2018 – NATUS SAYS IT HAS THE RIGHT BOARD TO EXECUTE STRATEGY; 19/04/2018 – DJ Natus Medical Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BABY); 23/04/2018 – Activist Voce Capital Seeks to Oust Natus Medical’s Chairman; 30/05/2018 – VOCE ATTACKS NATUS BOARD FOR OVERSIGHT GAP IT BLAMES FOR SUIT; 30/05/2018 – Voce Attacks Natus Board for Oversight Gap It Blames for Lawsuit; 15/05/2018 – Sapience Investments Buys New 1% Position in Natus Medical; 19/03/2018 – natus medical incorporated dba excel-tec | natus neuroworks | K180421 | 03/14/2018 |; 20/03/2018 – Voce Nominates Two People for Natus Medical Board; 21/05/2018 – Nox Medical Achieves Success in Patent Infringement Lawsuit Against Natus Neurology; 23/04/2018 – NATUS MEDICAL INC – VOCE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC AS NOMINATED 2 CANDIDATES TO STAND FOR ELECTION FOR 2 SEATS ON NATUS BOARD

More notable recent Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Nature’s One® Breaks Ground on a Dedicated Organic Infant Nutritional Facility – GlobeNewswire” on June 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Apple Roundup: China, iPhone Rumor, WWDC, Acquisitions – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “The Market Is Upset — But It’s Heading Higher – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Natus Medical Stock Dropped 18.1% in February – Nasdaq” published on March 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Expands Counters in the U.S. to Strengthen Deliveries – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold BABY shares while 40 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 29.84 million shares or 3.42% less from 30.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Secor Capital Advisors LP holds 54,388 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY) for 32,151 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 34,600 shares. Piedmont Invest Advisors stated it has 8,406 shares. 106,864 were reported by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership. Moreover, Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.02% invested in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Llc owns 887,674 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY). Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp stated it has 1.03 million shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc reported 352,184 shares. Pnc Svcs Gp holds 1,527 shares. Zebra Mngmt Limited Co reported 9,976 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 0% or 63,570 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:BABY). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Sys accumulated 0.01% or 11,593 shares.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $2,718 activity.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $2.75 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Henry Schein Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 10,275 shares to 539,536 shares, valued at $32.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Penske Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 44,321 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 392,260 shares, and cut its stake in Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 10 investors sold ISCA shares while 64 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 19.53 million shares or 6.69% less from 20.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American holds 0.01% in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) or 61,988 shares. Utd Automobile Association invested in 0% or 7,495 shares. Meeder Asset Inc invested in 0.06% or 17,218 shares. Charles Schwab Inv stated it has 0.01% in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 0% or 233,388 shares in its portfolio. 2.32 million are owned by Vanguard Grp Inc. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). Ariel Invs Limited Company has 0.05% invested in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA). Strs Ohio has 18,800 shares. Salem Inv Counselors Incorporated holds 0% in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) or 600 shares. Carroll Financial Assocs Incorporated holds 0% in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) or 260 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA) for 23,966 shares. Community National Bank Na has 2,600 shares. Alabama-based Oakworth Cap has invested 0% in International Speedway Corporation (NASDAQ:ISCA).