Fenimore Asset Management Has Increased Its Multi (LABL) Position by $800,856; Stock Value Rose; As Blackbaud (BLKB) Shares Rose, Atlanta Capital Management Co Has Cut Its Position by $6.32 Million

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Blackbaud Inc (BLKB) by 1.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc sold 80,007 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 4.56M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $363.50 million, down from 4.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Blackbaud Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $84. About 42,561 shares traded. Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) has declined 20.85% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLKB News: 01/05/2018 – Market Leading Fundraising Performance Management Provider, Reeher, Acquired By Blackbaud BLKB; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud Backs 2018 Rev $870M-$890M; 23/05/2018 – Blackbaud World Headquarters Showcases the Future of Intelligent Lighting for Commercial Offices; 01/05/2018 – Blackbaud Acquires Market Leading Fundraising Performance Management Provider Reeher; 30/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD SEES FY ADJ REV $870M TO $890M, EST. $878.8M; 26/04/2018 – BLACKBAUD ANNOUNCES DAVID BENJAMIN AS PRESIDENT OF INTERNATIONAL MARKETS GROUP; 01/05/2018 – BLACKBAUD BUYS MKT LEADING FUNDRAISING PERFORMANCE MGMT; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackbaud Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLKB); 05/05/2018 – Blackbaud Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP for May. 10; 30/04/2018 – Blackbaud 1Q EPS 37c

Fenimore Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Multi (LABL) by 11.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc bought 16,344 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 157,054 shares of the publishing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.84 million, up from 140,710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Multi for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $50.01. About 1.59 million shares traded or 600.53% up from the average. Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQ:LABL) has declined 21.80% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical LABL News: 29/05/2018 – Multi-Color 4Q Rev $449.7M; 29/05/2018 – Multi-Color Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – MULTI-COLOR 4Q NET REV. $449.7M, EST. $431.7M; 30/04/2018 – MFS New Discovery Value Fund Adds Multi-Color; 22/03/2018 Multi-Color Corp. Appoints Roland Lienau to the Board; 22/04/2018 – DJ Multi-Color Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LABL)

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77B and $20.88B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sally Beauty Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SBH) by 109,524 shares to 12.74M shares, valued at $234.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Artisan Partners Asset Mgmt (NYSE:APAM) by 33,624 shares in the quarter, for a total of 733,448 shares, and has risen its stake in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS).

Analysts await Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) to report earnings on July, 29. They expect $0.28 EPS, down 40.43% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.47 per share. BLKB’s profit will be $13.77M for 75.00 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Blackbaud, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold BLKB shares while 64 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 49.62 million shares or 2.00% less from 50.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Mackay Shields Ltd has invested 0.01% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Alliancebernstein LP holds 131,815 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co owns 809 shares. Advisory Ser Network Ltd Liability reported 0% of its portfolio in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Schaper Benz And Wise Counsel Incorporated Wi accumulated 20,115 shares or 0.21% of the stock. 80 were accumulated by Gemmer Asset Limited Company. Polen Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Brookstone Capital invested 0.02% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Moreover, Vanguard Gru has 0.01% invested in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Fifth Third Bancorp invested in 0% or 226 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 0.02% or 53,767 shares. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 6,521 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB). Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc holds 0.02% or 394,580 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $134,408 activity. 1,000 shares were sold by Nelson Joyce, worth $76,320.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold LABL shares while 24 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 13.68 million shares or 2.69% less from 14.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans reported 10,664 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% in Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQ:LABL) or 2,888 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 1.28M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Parametric Port Associates Lc holds 0% or 63,338 shares. Pacific Ridge Cap Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 12,290 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 0.03% or 101,920 shares. Pnc Group Inc reported 0% in Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQ:LABL). Vanguard Grp Inc stated it has 864,386 shares or 0% of all its holdings. United Kingdom-based Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Company has invested 0% in Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQ:LABL). Indexiq Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.49% in Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQ:LABL). The New York-based Laurion Management Lp has invested 0.01% in Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQ:LABL). Jpmorgan Chase & Communications reported 0.01% stake. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Lc stated it has 399 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0% or 4,698 shares. Citigroup reported 0% in Multi-Color Corporation (NASDAQ:LABL).