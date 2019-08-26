Fenimore Asset Management Has Increased Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) Stake By $6.26 Million; Cutera Has 1.31 Sentiment

Cutera Inc (CUTR) investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.23, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 64 active investment managers increased and started new positions, while 49 sold and trimmed holdings in Cutera Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 12.20 million shares, down from 12.66 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Cutera Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 27 Reduced: 22 Increased: 50 New Position: 14.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc increased Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR) stake by 46.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fenimore Asset Management Inc acquired 60,746 shares as Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR)’s stock rose 8.59%. The Fenimore Asset Management Inc holds 191,917 shares with $19.90 million value, up from 131,171 last quarter. Broadridge Financial Solutions now has $14.57 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.10% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $127.46. About 1.74M shares traded or 138.11% up from the average. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 12.40% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical BR News: 06/03/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows ILG, Diamond Offshore Drilling, Interactive Brokers Group, NxStage Medical, Broadridge Financial Solution; 10/04/2018 – VP Carey Disposes 47 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 05/03/2018 BROADRIDGE SEES FY17-FY20 ADJ. EPS GROWTH UP 14% TO 18%; 03/04/2018 – VP Liberatore Disposes 85 Of Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc; 19/04/2018 – DJ Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BR); 14/03/2018 – Investors Support Say-on-Pay and Environmental Proposals Broadridge and PwC ProxyPulse™ Report Shows; 08/05/2018 – BROADRIDGE 3Q ADJ EPS $1.00; 08/05/2018 – Broadridge Financial 3Q Net $109.1M; 16/04/2018 – CSNA3.BR: There’s an accident in the csn I think – ! $BR; 10/05/2018 – Broadridge Secures Industry-Leading Blockchain Patent for Proxy Processing and Repo Agreements

Fenimore Asset Management Inc decreased Aqua America Inc. (NYSE:WTR) stake by 8,567 shares to 661,818 valued at $24.12 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pc Connection Inc. (NASDAQ:PCCC) stake by 43,005 shares and now owns 210,635 shares. Penske Automotive Group Inc. (NYSE:PAG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold BR shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Limited Partnership invested in 0.22% or 104,849 shares. Piedmont Inv Advisors has invested 0.04% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Chevy Chase Inc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys reported 0.03% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 16,300 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Cadence Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). 9,307 were accumulated by Mirae Asset Co. Boston Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 42,669 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks accumulated 174,035 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt has 24,900 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Com New York holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 44,996 shares. Fred Alger Management has invested 0% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Hightower Advsr Llc reported 0.01% stake. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 212,182 shares.

Quantum Capital Management holds 1.71% of its portfolio in Cutera, Inc. for 179,764 shares. Archon Capital Management Llc owns 300,040 shares or 1.45% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Paradigm Capital Management Inc Ny has 1.29% invested in the company for 834,500 shares. The New York-based Teton Advisors Inc. has invested 0.68% in the stock. Essex Investment Management Co Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 176,655 shares.

Cutera, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, makes, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company has market cap of $424.33 million. The firm offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides excel V, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; and xeo platform, a multi-application platform on which a customer purchases hand piece applications for the removal of unwanted hair, treatment of vascular lesions, and skin rejuvenation by treating discoloration, fine lines, and laxity.

Cutera, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, makes, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company has market cap of $424.33 million. The firm offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides excel V, a vascular and benign pigmented lesion treatment platform; and xeo platform, a multi-application platform on which a customer purchases hand piece applications for the removal of unwanted hair, treatment of vascular lesions, and skin rejuvenation by treating discoloration, fine lines, and laxity.

The stock decreased 2.38% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $29.95. About 188,102 shares traded or 53.79% up from the average. Cutera, Inc. (CUTR) has declined 33.87% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.87% the S&P500.