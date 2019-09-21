Fenimore Asset Management Has Decreased Waters (WAT) Position as Market Valuation Declined; Greenleaf Trust Cut Its Amphenol Cl A (APH) Stake by $375,820 as Shares Declined

Fenimore Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Waters Corporation (WAT) by 22.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc sold 70,682 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.47% . The institutional investor held 250,154 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $53.84M, down from 320,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Waters Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.27B market cap company. It closed at $228.7 lastly. It is up 9.19% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WAT News: 26/04/2018 – FinSrvcsMinority: Waters Slams Carson’s Outrageous Proposal to Increase Rents for Low-Income Families; 17/05/2018 – Rushing to Ruin the Boundary Waters Wilderness; 13/04/2018 – US House of Reps: April 13, 2018 9:01:33 A.M. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE – The Chair designated Ms. Maxine Waters of CA to lead the; 04/04/2018 – NOAA Fisheries: Spring Brings Increased Right Whale Monitoring in New England Waters; 20/05/2018 – Lacy Selig, Chase Waters; 20/03/2018 – Rep. Kildee: Kildee, Waters, Scott and Ellison Statement on Appeals Court Decision to Vacate Fiduciary Rule; 03/05/2018 – Black lawmakers are impatient with tech’s lack of diversity and are threatening regulation to force the issue Congresswoman Maxine Waters said, “I’m not urging, I’m not encouraging, I’m about to hit some people across the head with a hammer; 17/04/2018 – Exclusive: Netflix, Long an AWS Customer, Tests Waters on Google Cloud; 09/04/2018 – Citla Energy Wins Fourth Hydrocarbon Exploration and Production Contract in Mexican Shallow Waters; 09/04/2018 – CITLA ENERGY WINS FOURTH CONTRACT IN MEXICAN SHALLOW WATERS

Greenleaf Trust decreased its stake in Amphenol Corporation Cl A (APH) by 19.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenleaf Trust sold 3,956 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.61% . The institutional investor held 15,949 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.53 million, down from 19,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenleaf Trust who had been investing in Amphenol Corporation Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $93.82. About 1.43M shares traded or 1.17% up from the average. Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) has risen 1.16% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.16% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 29 investors sold APH shares while 184 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 274.73 million shares or 1.13% less from 277.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Insur Tru Fund holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 6,230 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 25,692 shares. Cibc Ww Markets reported 0% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Sg Americas Secs Lc has 0.06% invested in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). B Riley Wealth Mngmt owns 18,128 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH). Atlanta Cap L L C invested in 945,959 shares. Veritas Investment Management Llp stated it has 428,085 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) for 1.08 million shares. Origin Asset Ltd Liability Partnership has 33,500 shares. Chem Bancshares reported 15,591 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) or 790 shares. Raymond James Financial Serv Advsrs reported 75,439 shares. Amica Mutual accumulated 0.11% or 8,772 shares. Asset Mgmt One Ltd reported 0.08% in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH).

Greenleaf Trust, which manages about $6.32 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5,747 shares to 32,875 shares, valued at $3.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 755 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1,958 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.87 earnings per share, down 13.86% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.01 per share. APH’s profit will be $258.78 million for 26.96 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual earnings per share reported by Amphenol Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.43% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.13 EPS, up 10.94% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.92 per share. WAT’s profit will be $142.20M for 26.84 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.14 actual EPS reported by Waters Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.47% negative EPS growth.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $3.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) by 55,885 shares to 528,072 shares, valued at $10.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ross Stores Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 17,378 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.57M shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.84 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 36 investors sold WAT shares while 186 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 61.35 million shares or 1.53% less from 62.30 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cleararc Cap Incorporated owns 1,026 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Asset Mngmt One Ltd reported 47,639 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Savings Bank has invested 0.02% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Llc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). National Bank has invested 0.01% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 0% or 22 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 0.03% or 10,371 shares. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank reported 0% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Mirae Asset Global Invs Limited reported 9,167 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hamilton Point Advsr holds 2.37% or 25,796 shares. Amica Mutual accumulated 2,018 shares or 0.05% of the stock. 31,856 are held by Nomura Asset Mngmt Com Limited. Strs Ohio owns 2,747 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT). Panagora Asset Management invested in 11,199 shares.