Fenimore Asset Management Has Decreased Its Dollar General (DG) Position by $1.30 Million; As Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) Share Value Rose, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Has Decreased Its Position by $694,485

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing In (ADP) by 1.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc sold 4,209 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 263,839 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.62M, down from 268,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $161.42. About 1.33M shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – IN MARCH INTERNATIONAL TRAFFIC (EXCLUDING EUROPE) WAS UP (+9.7%); 25/04/2018 – U.S. Wages Grow 2.9 Percent Over Past Year, Information Industry Experienced Highest Wage Growth of 5.6 Percent; 14/03/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT TAV AIRPORTS, 46.1%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, INCREASED BY 19.7% IN FEBRUARY 2018 COMPARED TO 2017; 04/04/2018 – U.S. ADP March National Employment Report Details (Table); 30/05/2018 – US private sector adds fewer jobs than expected in May – ADP; 11/04/2018 – ADP BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 69C FROM 63C, EST. 63C; 17/05/2018 – ADP Says Canada Firms Added 30.2K Jobs in April (Table); 30/05/2018 – ADP Report: U.S. Job Growth Is Strong, But Slowing; 13/03/2018 – PERSHING CITES PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT PURPOSES FOR ADP SALES; 30/05/2018 – U.S. ADP May National Employment Report Details (Table)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Dollar General Corporation (DG) by 2.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc sold 9,649 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 351,027 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $47.45M, down from 360,676 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Dollar General Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $158.94. About 1.82 million shares traded or 3.13% up from the average. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Three and Affirms Two Classes of RCCMT 2014-1; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.95 TO $6.15; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Plans to Open 900 New Stores, Relocate 100 Stores in FY18; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General: Beugelmans Most Recently Served as VP of Investor Relations of Etsy, Inc; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 29C/SHR FROM 26C, EST. 27C; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 12 PCT; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General Sees FY18 Net Sales to Increase 9%; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Expects FY18 Same-Store Sales Growth in the Mid-2% Range; 26/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – NOTES WILL MATURE ON MAY 1, 2028

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 45 investors sold ADP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 337.62 million shares or 0.85% less from 340.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rh Dinel Invest Counsel Inc holds 25,975 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma invested 2.94% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Lincoln stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Bkd Wealth Ltd Liability Com holds 2,557 shares. Gam Ag reported 0.05% stake. Norman Fields Gottscho Management Limited Co accumulated 3,365 shares or 0.28% of the stock. 47 are owned by Alphamark Advsr Ltd. Wendell David Associates, New Hampshire-based fund reported 205,033 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.5% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Oakworth Cap has 3,972 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Albion Finance Ut invested in 3,221 shares. Trustmark Bank & Trust Trust Department stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). California-based Miracle Mile Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Atlas Browninc invested 1.02% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Johnson Finance Gp reported 1,562 shares.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.33 EPS, up 10.83% or $0.13 from last year’s $1.2 per share. ADP’s profit will be $576.82M for 30.34 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual EPS reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold DG shares while 256 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 234.93 million shares or 0.59% more from 233.55 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Diamond Hill Mngmt Inc accumulated 0% or 1,572 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust invested 0% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). 20,824 are owned by Asset. Freestone Holding Ltd Llc owns 13,198 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Greenleaf Trust has invested 0.16% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Natixis Advsrs Lp holds 234,171 shares. Btg Pactual Asset Mngmt reported 14,063 shares. First Hawaiian National Bank invested in 12,707 shares. Spc Fin has 9,470 shares. Allstate holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 29,429 shares. First Interstate Bank invested in 20 shares. Comerica Savings Bank holds 0.07% or 60,235 shares. Swiss Retail Bank holds 1.02 million shares. Brown Advisory stated it has 3,917 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fort LP owns 1,113 shares.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.37 EPS, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. DG’s profit will be $352.18M for 29.00 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual EPS reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.26% negative EPS growth.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $3.01 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Colliers International Group I by 10,000 shares to 159,960 shares, valued at $11.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mohawk Industries Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 18,042 shares in the quarter, for a total of 377,669 shares, and has risen its stake in Roper Industries Inc. (NYSE:ROP).

