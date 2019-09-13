Fenimore Asset Management Has Cut Its Stake in Cdw (CDW) by $1.49 Million; Motorola Solutions (MSI) Holder Scharf Investments Has Decreased Its Position as Stock Price Rose

Fenimore Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cdw Corporation (CDW) by 0.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc sold 13,455 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.06% . The institutional investor held 1.82 million shares of the catalog and specialty distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $202.24M, down from 1.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cdw Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $111.71. About 588,627 shares traded. CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) has risen 41.37% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CDW News: 25/05/2018 – CDW Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 02/05/2018 – CDW 1Q EPS 82c

Scharf Investments Llc decreased its stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) by 5.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scharf Investments Llc sold 24,425 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.28% . The institutional investor held 419,421 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.93 million, down from 443,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scharf Investments Llc who had been investing in Motorola Solutions Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $167.04. About 960,335 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 08/03/2018 – 9to5Google: Rumors of Motorola layoffs swirl as future of Moto Z line potentially in jeopardy; 30/04/2018 – Aiqudo Announces Global Voice Assistant Agreement with Motorola; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.34-Adj EPS $1.39; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC COLORECTA; 28/03/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC – SAMUEL C. SCOTT WILL NOT STAND FOR RE-ELECTION AT 2019 ANNUAL MEETING; 28/03/2018 – Motorola Solutions Completes Acquisition Of Avigilon AVO.T; 10/05/2018 – Zoom Telephonics Begins Volume Shipments of Motorola AC1700 Dual-Band WiFi Gigabit Router with Extended Range; 24/04/2018 – RadioResource: Chilean Copper Mine Contracts Motorola for P25 Network Management, Monitoring; 23/04/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Reports Gold Coast Games TETRA Network Performance; 30/05/2018 – MSI/BOCOMMLIFE DEAL CONTRIBUTION LIMITED IN SHORT-TERM: FITCH

More notable recent CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “eGain (EGAN) Q4 Earnings Lag Estimates, SaaS Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Is CDW (CDW) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CDW Corp.: Steady With Possible Upside – Seeking Alpha” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What We Like About CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CDW Corporation (CDW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 23, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 22, 2019.

Analysts await CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.50 earnings per share, up 5.63% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.42 per share. CDW’s profit will be $219.97 million for 18.62 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by CDW Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.23% negative EPS growth.

Fenimore Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.04B and $3.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New Cl A (NASDAQ:MAR) by 13,540 shares to 341,554 shares, valued at $47.92M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Flir Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 5,960 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.44M shares, and has risen its stake in Microchip Technology Incorpora (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 29 investors sold CDW shares while 170 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 128.37 million shares or 0.15% less from 128.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Winch Advisory Services Ltd Liability Co accumulated 24 shares or 0% of the stock. Eaton Vance reported 0.1% of its portfolio in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Tocqueville Asset Lp stated it has 2,696 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited reported 3,063 shares. Yorktown And Rech Comm Inc owns 2,900 shares. British Columbia Inv Corp has 0.02% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Ftb Advisors Inc has invested 0% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Brandywine Global Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.03% in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW). Arrowstreet Cap Partnership owns 0.12% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 498,409 shares. Groesbeck Invest Mngmt Nj has 28,108 shares for 2.54% of their portfolio. Voloridge Inv Mngmt Ltd Company has 0.24% invested in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) for 79,652 shares. Mackay Shields Lc holds 0.11% or 139,852 shares. Advisor Prtnrs Limited Liability reported 2,116 shares. Old Natl State Bank In invested in 0.02% or 3,309 shares. Caxton Limited Partnership has 2,316 shares.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.01 billion activity. On Thursday, August 8 the insider BROWN GREGORY Q sold $46.79 million.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 40 investors sold MSI shares while 166 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 143.02 million shares or 4.53% more from 136.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. South State Corp accumulated 1,378 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd reported 820 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 18.56M shares. United Cap Advisers Ltd Liability Co reported 5,875 shares. Voya Limited Co holds 0.82% or 2.30M shares. Alberta Mngmt Corporation accumulated 318,000 shares. Jefferies Group Limited Liability Com owns 0.02% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 15,000 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv owns 9,390 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Mufg Americas Hldg reported 0.02% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Gateway Investment Advisers Lc has 0.21% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Piedmont Investment Advsrs Incorporated has invested 0.08% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Covington Mngmt has invested 0% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Ent Fincl reported 102 shares. Cwm Limited invested in 2,565 shares.